DUBLIN, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Understanding How Biometrics Technologies are Tackling COVID-19 [Extended Version with Industry Analysis]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 pandemic is opening up a massive opportunity for the biometrics technologies industry.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Biometrics technologies faced skepticism from the public and eagerness from governments.
This report was commissioned to examine how Biometrics companies are tackling the COVID-19 global pandemic and to recommend areas of advancement.
The Extended Version contains Key Industry Indicators such as:
- Industry Size
- Industry Growth
- Company Growth
- Sales per Company
- Inflation and Pricing
- Profitability
- Right Sizing Analysis
- Expense Benchmarking
- Operational Expenses
- Payroll
- Payroll by State
- Talent Categorisation Benchmarks
- Talent Categorisation Pay Ranges
- Talent Turnover
This research clarifies how governments and international agencies are expanding their use cases for Biometrics. It aims to curb the devastating impact of the novel coronavirus on the global economy.
There's a growing acceptance of technologies that were once deemed intrusive. Demand for Biometrics solutions is headed for acceleration. Biometrics technologies are being implemented and integrated into daily lives around the globe.
Key Topics Covered
Companies Mentioned
About the Author, Mission & Vision
Executive Summary
Revenue & Growth
- Costs and Profitability
- Analytical Applications
- Facts & Figures
Mitigating the COVID-19 Pandemic
Facial Recognition Companies
- Iris Recognition
- Gait Recognition
- Voice Recognition
- Mobile Biometrics
- Fingerprints & Mobile Payments
Future Goals
Companies Mentioned
- Apple Pay
- Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA)
- Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH
- Duke University (sponsored by)
- Google Pay
- Hanvon
- HID Global
- IDEMIA
- Intelligent Fingerprinting
- Iris ID
- IriTech
- Megvii
- Panasonic
- Samsung Pay
- SenseTime
- Telpo
- ThalesGroup
- Vocalis Health
- Watrix
- Wisesoft
