BOCA RATON, Fla., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FAU Medicine, a primary care practice in Boca Raton operated by Florida Atlantic University's Schmidt College of Medicine, is now offering "virtual visits" (telehealth) with its physicians. These virtual visits can be related to preventive care, check-ups, follow-ups or acute illnesses, including supporting patients who are concerned about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
FAU Medicine is dedicated to offering adult primary care and preventive health services to serve the Palm Beach County community and remains open for in-person visits if patients and physicians determine it is necessary or if patients require lab work. In addition, experts in FAU's Schmidt College of Medicine answer some of the most frequently asked questions about COVID-19 at www.faumedicine.org/covid-19/index.php.
"During this time of social distancing and staying at home, we implemented a telehealth program at FAU Medicine to ensure the health and safety of our patients," said Terry Adirim, M.D., M.P.H., M.B.A., chair and professor of pediatrics, Integrative Medical Sciences Department, and senior associate dean for clinical affairs, FAU's Schmidt College of Medicine. "Telehealth through virtual platforms is easy, convenient and as simple as clicking on an icon to enable our physicians to see you. In addition, patients who call for an appointment will receive support from our FAU Medicine team on how to access the visit."
Leonard Berkowitz, D.O., board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, leads FAU Medicine's experienced team of physicians, which includes Nasreen Ghazi, M.D., a family medicine physician who also specializes in women's health. FAU Medicine combines the latest innovations in primary care medicine with a personalized, patient-centered approach. Beginning April 27, N. Anton Borja, D.O., a family physician who specializes in integrative health, will be offering integrated health services such as health assessments, expert nutrition assessments and treatments virtually, and when in-person visits resume, he will provide acupuncture and manual manipulation services.
As an academic center, FAU Medicine also offers patients the opportunity to participate in clinical trials and to engage in the latest research studies.
FAU Medicine is located in a 5,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art medical facility in the Galen Medical Building, 880 NW 13th St., in Boca Raton, conveniently located near Boca Raton Regional Hospital. The practice offers a spacious waiting room and comfortable exam rooms, and is fully equipped with the resources needed for initial consultations, treatment services, and preventive care. The practice also offers a wide range of on-site diagnostic services including a full laboratory, EKG, and other services such as vaccinations, among others.
Patients who need to see a specialist will be referred to the medical school's affiliated physicians in various specialties who care for their patients at the best hospitals in the region, which also are affiliated with the medical school. In addition, these affiliated physicians are part of the medical school's faculty and are actively involved in teaching medical students and resident physicians.
To better serve patients, FAU Medicine offers expanded hours in the evenings on Wednesdays and can provide same-day appointments within the practice. Extended evening and weekend hours are being planned for the future.
FAU Medicine accepts insurance from traditional Medicare Part B and other major insurance plans such as Florida Blue and United Healthcare.
For more information, to make an appointment or to schedule a telehealth visit at FAU Medicine, visit www.faumedicine.org or call 561-566-5328.
- FAU -
About the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine:
FAU's Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine is one of approximately 152 accredited medical schools in the U.S. The college was launched in 2010, when the Florida Board of Governors made a landmark decision authorizing FAU to award the M.D. degree. After receiving approval from the Florida legislature and the governor, it became the 134th allopathic medical school in North America. With more than 70 full and part-time faculty and more than 1,300 affiliate faculty, the college matriculates 64 medical students each year and has been nationally recognized for its innovative curriculum. To further FAU's commitment to increase much needed medical residency positions in Palm Beach County and to ensure that the region will continue to have an adequate and well-trained physician workforce, the FAU Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine Consortium for Graduate Medical Education (GME) was formed in fall 2011 with five leading hospitals in Palm Beach County. In June 2014, FAU's College of Medicine welcomed its inaugural class of 36 residents in its first University-sponsored residency in internal medicine and graduated its first class of internal medicine residents in 2017.
About Florida Atlantic University:
Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University, with an annual economic impact of $6.3 billion, serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students at sites throughout its six-county service region in southeast Florida. FAU's world-class teaching and research faculty serves students through 10 colleges: the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters, the College of Business, the College for Design and Social Inquiry, the College of Education, the College of Engineering and Computer Science, the Graduate College, the Harriet L. Wilkes Honors College, the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing and the Charles E. Schmidt College of Science. FAU is ranked as a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. The University is placing special focus on the rapid development of critical areas that form the basis of its strategic plan: Healthy aging, biotech, coastal and marine issues, neuroscience, regenerative medicine, informatics, lifespan and the environment. These areas provide opportunities for faculty and students to build upon FAU's existing strengths in research and scholarship. For more information, visit www.fau.edu.
This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise™. For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.
Media Contacts: Gisele Galoustian
Media Relations Director, Research
ggaloust@fau.edu
Phone: 561-985-4615