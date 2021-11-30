HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The pandemic forced most companies home and online during this past year or so. Everyone had to restructure how everything would operate to continue business as usual. Actual SEO Media, Inc., however, managed to grow and expand during the pandemic and opened a new office, hired more members, and successfully pushed a service.
Throughout the pandemic, Actual SEO Media, Inc. managed to not only stay afloat amidst the turbulent economy, but the company also expanded further than its pre-pandemic status. Unlike most companies, when the original COVID-19 onslaught forced everyone online, Actual SEO Media, Inc. figured out a way to remedy the situation safely, and allow their teams to still meet in person.
By equipping each of their current locations with hydroxyl generators, it was possible for their workers to return to the office while still complying with state and federal pandemic regulations. Unlike most local businesses, their workers returned to the office sooner and were able to regain their pre-pandemic efficiency quicker and steadily increase it exponentially above the company's minimum.
Keeping this efficiency during the peak of the pandemic period allowed the company to expand further than before. Digital marketing became more prevalent during the pandemic, and the company saw an increase in demand from local businesses. They pushed one of their services, pay-per-click (PPC), during the pandemic, successfully tripling that service's customer base. Not to mention, their other services also successfully retained and gained over 40 new clients in this past year.
During the pandemic, the company also opened another location in the Woodlands to accommodate the increase in demand for digital marketing services. The increase in demand is also attributed to the company's internal growth, and they saw all their teams double in size from the start of the pandemic to now. This increase in size allowed their teams' productivity to follow the company's overall trend, adding to the growth.
Altogether, these factors came together and allowed Actual SEO Media, Inc. to continue to grow and expand further than its initial expectations. And now as the peak of the pandemic becomes an event of the past, the company plans to continue forward in pursuit of satisfying the needs of their clientele.
As a leading SEO company in Houston, Actual SEO Media, Inc. helps clients expand their online presence. By using best SEO practices, Google's pay-per-click, and AdWords, the company aims to maximize clients' search engine optimization and widen their clients' scope of recognition. For more information, contact the office at (832) 834 - 0661 or by email at: info@actualseomedia.com.
Media Contact
Jamin Mootz, Actual SEO Media, Inc., (832) 834 - 0661, info@actualseomedia.com
SOURCE Actual SEO Media, Inc.