NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dating App Luxy sees their members getting ready to date on the Fourth of July weekend besides social distancing rules still in effect.
1. Singles taking online dating offline:
Independence Day is around the corner, and it just makes the perfect excuse to squeeze in a date night, especially when people are driven crazy by social distancing.
- Users desperately want to score a date
The holiday weekend prompts more online daters to go out on a date with their matches. Luxy sees an increase of 12% in the match rate per user. Mike from Houston, TX says that he has no plans, yet, for the holidays. "I am dying to go out on a date. So I was swiping right without my eyes open. My next match could land me that date."
- Millionaires escape to safe holiday destinations
Data of Luxy shows that people with higher income are now more willing to spend the holidays at home. Millionaires have their own ways to get rid of crowds far beyond one can imagine. On Luxy, millionaires have been convincing their matches to escape with them to own weekend domiciles. "Lake/ beach house" has became one of the trending keywords. Also "Yacht" is used 8% more in conversations. "I'd like to verify my income now, as I've already met the one and invited her to join me for Independence Day at my house in Myrtle Beach," Howard, 58, of Charlotte NC writes to the Luxy Review Team.
- Flying in from Russia for a date
Does the Independence Day matter to foreigners? The answer is YES for people preferring perfect American matches. The app Luxy gathers millions of elite singles from all over the world. Since it has been extremely hard for them to fly to another country to meet someone, some of them planned their visit for months. Svetlana, 38, owning a beauty company in Russia, is finally visiting her match in Seattle. "I've been using Luxy for years, and eventually met David. We wanted to see each other for months now, but the pandemic destroyed our plans. I think it's a good timing to meet him during the Independence Day in the USA. If it develops into something serious I am also willing to relocate."
2. Is the July 4th traffic a trouble for those daters?
Of course not. 78% would like to stay at home, their yacht or lake houses for the date nights. 14% got their plan to avoid heavy traffic. And 8% planned to spend this weekend aboard.
3. Are Fireworks still a thing for a Fourth of July date?
Fireworks are romantic. But this year will be totally different, not all cities will host celebrations. "I'll celebrate this time on my yacht in Florida," says John from Miami. "BBQ, sunset and lighting the fireworks for my girl. It ain't getting better than that."
This holiday might be an unusual one due to the pandemic. But it has become the most widely used chance for singles to meet after coming out a 3-month social distancing. Most are willing to meetup despite social distancing rules. Of course, wealthy people have more opportunities to date safer with their ideal matches.
