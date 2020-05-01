OMAHA, Neb., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital evidence industry innovator, VidaNyx, built to serve the nation's Child Advocacy Centers and multidisciplinary teams today announced a $250,000 philanthropic grant to ensure agencies can continue to serve child survivors of abuse using new remote workflows through VidaNyx.
Thanks to a generous donor who responded to the need to advance child protection during this moment, the COVID-19 Digital Transformation Child Advocacy Fund is now available for child advocacy centers and state chapters nationwide to begin using VidaNyx. This grant is catalytic in nature to meet the urgent demand for secure forensic interview review, collaboration and digital workflow management, following COVID-19 shifts in operations. Priority access will be given to child advocacy centers who are committed to begin immediate use. More information is available at www.vidanyx.com/covid-19.
As a champion of child advocacy centers and seeing the great need for technology to support operations and the gap in available resources during this time, VidaNyx reached out to the philanthropic community. Compelled by the immediate opportunity to impact service delivery for child survivors of abuse, an anonymous donor rose to the occasion with funding provided through the Omaha Community Foundation.
"We are so grateful for the generosity behind this funding opportunity. We recognize the critical work to advance justice and healing for our nation's most vulnerable children doesn't stop in this pandemic, and our outreach for funding support is one way for us to say thank you to child advocacy centers," said Sara Boyd, CEO, VidaNyx. "I deeply appreciate the donor swiftly and enthusiastically responding to the need."
Boyd added, "Technology has never been more vital and we have been inspired by the resiliency of these agencies to adapt during these changing times. With VidaNyx, our goal is that child forensic videos will forever be a 'no contact' zone by advancing secure remote collaboration to keep cases moving forward. Child video accounts are protected with 13 layers of security and a complete digital chain of custody. During a pandemic, the last thing agencies or families should have to worry about is security."
VidaNyx is 100% cloud-based software to meet the specific needs of Child Advocacy Centers (CACs) and corresponding multidisciplinary teams (MDTs). Approved users that pass a 2-factor authentication process can access the forensic interviews and associated case data from anywhere, whether in the office or at a remote location. There are no downloads or installations required and there are no restrictions on the number of logins or accounts per license.
VidaNyx is currently enabling over 1,100 agencies to view and manage forensic interviews from 82 child advocacy centers across the nation, from Fairbanks, Alaska to New York City. In addition, VidaNyx has been an important tool for remote peer review.
While working safely from home, and following official recommendations, the VidaNyx team is fully operational during this time of increased support needs. In addition, rapid onboarding has been prioritized with many child advocacy centers enabled within 24 hours.
Each year, over 700,000 children are abused in the US and these families are supported by a network of 890 child advocacy centers. VidaNyx is a critical link between the child advocacy center and the multidisciplinary teams involved in each case with secure transport, management, review, and storage.
Daily impact metrics are available at www.vidanyx.com/impact.
