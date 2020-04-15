SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Shadowbox releases to physicians, health centers, and other practitioners its COVID-19 DX HUBSM technology platform which will effectively enable the tripling of current US capacity to perform vital tests of Coronavirus serostatus. These tests allow physicians and patients to determine if the person has been exposed to and recovered from Coronavirus, or if that person is still at risk of infection, or is actively shedding and spreading the virus. Scores of specialty diagnostic labs are standing up COVID-19 tests under Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA). The collective capacity of these specialty labs could rapidly double or triple overall US daily testing capacity, but only if capacity is matched to sites of greatest need.
The challenge, to efficiently connect millions of clinicians wishing to test their patients with the growing number of labs with test capacity is addressed by the COVID-19 DX HUB powered by the patented Shadowbox technology platform. Clinicians download a desktop application that instantly connects selected practice electronic health record (EHR) software to any of the participating specialty labs for the secure, accurate, and complete electronic order of tests and efficient, fast receipt of test results.
"We connect capacity to patients in minutes instead of months," said Shadowbox CEO, Greg Stein, "This is critical because the faster we test, the more informed we are, the safer we all will be. This results in targeted treatment for patients in need, peace of mind for those recovered or not infected, and the evidence of recovery from Coronavirus that people need to safely get back to work."
As the COVID-19 DX HUB desktop application is downloaded, the selected specialty lab with unused capacity is simultaneously notified of the request for test kits; which are then shipped overnight to the clinic. Because clinicians access their existing EHR through the COVID-19 DX HUB desktop application, the familiar user experience and simple "order test" button supports rapid adoption by the clinician or her team. Once kits are received the clinician can immediately begin ordering with results returned once released by the lab.
"Principle Health Systems is proud to be the first specialty lab organization to participate on the COVID-19 DX HUB. While we've seen a significant increase from current customers for COVID testing, we want to connect any open orders with excess lab capacity in the fight against COVID. The HUB makes it possible for medical providers everywhere to identify labs testing for COVID and start ordering. It also allows labs to focus on production over promotion. I believe every lab testing for COVID should sign up for the HUB, so we can get a handle on this pandemic," said James Dieter, CEO of the specialty diagnostic labs of Principle Health Systems.
Andrea Barthwell, MD, FASAM and former deputy director for demand reduction for the US Office of National Drug Control Policy said, "The COVID-19 DX HUB decentralizes sample collection while collating capacity thus reducing risk for providers and patients alike. This is especially important for employers, employees, and consumers of health care services in settings such as residential treatment centers, Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Programs, nursing homes, and hospice care centers. A single untested, newly exposed patient, skilled worker, visitor, or delivery person shedding and spreading the virus in these environments where vulnerable patients receive care endangers the entire facility. As orders to shelter-in-place are extended, and individuals respond to their personal financial instability, drug and alcohol use are rising. The need to respond to mental health consequences of the changes in our lives and our world is even more pressing today; we cannot allow lack of information and failure to coordinate resources to need to make these problems worsen. The time to act is now."
Current overall US test capacity is reportedly approximately 100,000 tests per day; a rate at which it would take more than three years just to test the people currently under stay-at-home orders.
Specialty diagnostic labs interested in participating are encouraged to contact Shadowbox for more information at www.shadowbox.solutions or via email at info@shadowbox.solutions.