IRVINE, Calif., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qsic, the world's leading intelligent retail automation platform for in-store audio has partnered with their clients to create a dynamic COVID-19 communications channel to convey up-to-date Government messaging and critical health & safety procedures.
In the past 4 years, Qsic's technology has become a dominant force, partnering with some of the largest retail, convenience & quick-service-restaurant networks within Australia & the United States; including McDonald's & 7-Eleven.
"In these challenging times, being able to communicate clearly and concisely with our employees and customers on matters of health and safety remains critical," says Andrew Gregory, McDonald's Australia CEO. "We have since evolved our Qsic partnership to launch our very own audio communications channel across our restaurants, allowing us to share our hygiene and sanitization practices and the Government's health messages with customers and employees on a daily basis via audio messaging," says Gregory.
Qsic CEO & Co-Founder Matt Elsley: "In the current environment some businesses may feel flat-footed in their response during these uncertain times. Our first reaction at Qsic was 'how do we support our customers through this crisis?' The answer was to pivot our technology to facilitate real-time in-store communication, and allow brands to instantly reassure customers and update staff across their network globally. Businesses are going to need to manage behavioral expectations well past any lockdown period - this is the new normal. Qsic has a critical role to play in helping businesses manage these expectations moving forward, by shouldering the heavy lifting for brands through our technology."
Elsley went on to say, "At Qsic, we've created the most intelligent in-store audio platform that exists. It's fully automated, requiring no need for any staff interaction and a first of its kind to respond to environmental change in real-time. If the ambient noise within an individual store increases, our patented tech AVA (Autonomous Volume Adjustment) will adjust the volume, content and soon to be messaging, all on its own to ensure the messaging and music is perfectly audible and dynamically targeted. This particular feature has been a crucial element during the COVID-19 situation to ensure our partners' message for customers and staff has impact." - Matt Elsley, CEO & Co-Founder
The Qsic platform integrates intelligent speakers in-store, creating an audio platform that is data-driven, online & connected. This allows Qsic to modify & guarantee the audio experience in real-time, provide remote support and even integrate with other platforms in-store such as digital signage to sync both audio & digital screens messaging.
About Qsic
