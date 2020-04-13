NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879498/?utm_source=PRN
Summary
The COVID -19 HOT TOPIC: Livestreaming Engagement during the Coronavirus Pandemic report looks at the success of livestreaming in China and how it adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also looks at how brands in the West are utilising livestreaming, and how this can further evolve to offset lost sales due to temporary store closures during the pandemic.
Scope
- There are several categories that have not yet adopted livestreaming.
- Retailers are using livestreaming to promote products while engaging viewers in activities.
- Retailers must learn from the livestreaming market in China.
Reasons to Buy
- Use our research to understand how retailers are using livestreaming, and how this can be adapted for different categories.
- Understand the benefits of livestreaming for retailers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Recognise the potential for development of livestreaming, and how it can benefit retailers past the pandemic.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879498/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001