DUBLIN, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com has identified Virtual Reality as one of the key sectors seeing growth opportunities during the Coronavirus pandemic.

With a new interest in home entertainment of all kinds, this is an opportunity for creators of virtual and augmented reality systems to promote their products. Although most museums and other cultural institutions are closed due to Coronavirus, many have made virtual tours of their exhibitions available which allows members of the public to experience them from the safety of their homes. Virtual and augmented reality tools have also proved useful in the medical field, as they allow researchers to manipulate 3D virus models and exploit hidden weaknesses in them.

ResearchAndMarkets.com offers a variety of research reports covering Virtual and Augmented Reality and related topics such as VR Headsets.

Latest available reports on this sector include:

Virtual Reality is just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand. ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contacts:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.