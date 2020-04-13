NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
COVID-19 Impact on Consumer Electronics - Thematic Research
Summary
The COVID-19 outbreak is now travelling around the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the consumer electronics sector.
Key Highlights
- Consumer electronics companies are at the mercy of their supply chains and many rely on components made in China. As China, the source of the COVID-19 outbreak, slowed down and then stopped, supply chains were disrupted for some, though not all, suppliers.
- Apple is one key consumer electronics vendor that has been affected. More than 90% of Apple's products are made in China and the Chinese marketplace accounts for 18% of its revenues.
Scope
- This report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global consumer electronics sector.
- It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out.
- It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the 54 leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19. This generates a leading indicator of future performance.
Reasons to Buy
- COVID-19 is by far the most significant theme to affect the technology industry in 2020.
- It is effectively a stress test on companies' ability to cope with extreme shocks.
- COVID-19 will test the financial robustness of companies. Many companies will not survive this initial phase.
- Almost all others will suffer a significant drop in revenues.
- This report will help you understand the impact of COVID-19 on the consumer electronics sector and identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those businesses that are set to lose out.
