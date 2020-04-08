DUBLIN, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Impact on Semiconductors - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 outbreak is now travelling around the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the semiconductors sector.
This report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global semiconductors sector:
- It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out.
- It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the 58 leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19. This generates a leading indicator of future performance.
Key Highlights
- In the space of three months, the backdrop for the semiconductor sector has changed, but long-term issues remain and must be solved.
- The industry entered 2020 amid slowing global economic growth, the rancor of the US-China trade war, a desire to shift the global supply chain away from dependence on China, and a flat sales picture for its two biggest customers: smartphone manufacturers and laptop suppliers.
- The COVID-19 pandemic will shrink worldwide end-user demand for everyday products powered by semiconductors. COVID-19's impact also means much of the industry is only operating at about 50% capacity, though China is moving again. At the same time, the global supply chain has stalled, exacerbated by COVID-19-related border checks that could last for months.
