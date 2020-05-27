WOBURN, Massachusetts, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EarlySense, the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum, announced today it is one of the strategic medical technologies chosen by Sheba Medical Center for their new COVID-19 inspired immersive simulation patient room of the future. The room realistically simulates extreme medical situations by combining live actors as patients and doctors, as well as robotic clinical simulators.
Sheba Medical Center, Tel HaShomer is the largest and most comprehensive medical center in the Middle East, and is ranked by Newsweek as one of the 2020 top 10 hospitals in the world. Its hi-tech patient room of the future includes an array of monitoring, AI, augmented reality (AR) and robotic technologies that can be tested quickly and safely, allowing fast turn-around times for inventing, developing, testing, and demonstrating next generation technologies.
"Contact-free continuous monitoring is, by nature, uniquely suited to care for COVID-19 patients. However, its value extends even further as we look toward the future of patient care and telehealth," said Matt Johnson, EarlySense CEO. "We are pleased to be included in this first-of-its-kind project, as we remain committed to assisting hundreds of healthcare facilities around the globe provide proactive, quality patient care and support."
The EarlySense system has been implemented by Sheba Medical Center as well as other global healthcare facilities to continuously monitor COVID-19 patients while also protecting healthcare staff. The technology is installed in more than 40,000 patient beds in hospitals and post-acute care facilities worldwide.
The contact-free continuous monitoring system tracks respiratory rate, heart rate and movement without ever touching the patient. The sensor, placed under the patient's mattress, transmits real-time patient data for the early detection of clinical changes to a display outside of the patient's room, limiting the need for staff to gown up and enter isolation areas. The EarlySense system is clinically proven to help prevent adverse events including code blue events resulting from cardiac or respiratory arrest, patient falls, pressure ulcers, preventable ICU transfers and hospital readmissions.
On Tuesday, May 26, 2020 Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer unveiled "HealthSpace2030: The Patient Room of the Future" in a live virtual tour demonstration.
Watch the demonstration here: https://www.facebook.com/shebaMCeng/videos/3185596894831770
About EarlySense
EarlySense® is the global leader in contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions for the healthcare continuum. Used worldwide in hospitals and post-acute care facilities, the EarlySense system assists caregivers in early detection of potential patient adverse events, including code blue events resulting from cardiac or respiratory arrest, patient falls, pressure ulcers, preventable ICU transfers and hospital readmissions. The EarlySense system captures critical information from the patient, alerting caregivers of potentially adverse events early on. The company has partnered with leading global technology companies including Hillrom, Philips, Welch Allyn, and Mitsui. EarlySense is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Woburn, Massachusetts.
For more information, visit www.earlysense.com.
