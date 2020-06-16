FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software, today announced it will present a live webinar entitled, "How to Secure Remote Connections with Free and Effective SDP Software."
When:
Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 11:00 – 11:30 am Pacific Time (2:00 – 2:30 pm Eastern Time)
Why Attend:
Unfortunately, the ongoing threat of COVID-19 is far from over. Organizations can't afford to hold out until they reach the other side of the pandemic. They need to proactively implement changes now to protect their company's greatest assets – its employees, applications and information.
Many organizations have made the shift to a WFH (work from home) framework in order for their teams to safely weather this pandemic. However, sustaining such a massive scale of remote connections leaves sensitive company assets more vulnerable than ever before and outdated solutions like VPNs can open up the entirety of the network to cyber-attack.
To help organizations achieve a higher level of security without the burden of added costs during these unprecedented times, DH2i is offering its DxOdyssey™ Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) software free of charge until at least August 31, 2020.
To learn how organizations can enhance their approach to network security and/or avoid the cost-prohibitive nature of other WFH software options, tune into DH2i's webinar on June 24 at 2:00 pm EDT. DH2i's Connor Cox will lead a brief presentation and provide a live demo of DxOdyssey Software to show how this technology:
- Safely connects WFH employees and remote colleagues to office computers from anywhere
- Requires minimal configuration
- Enables secure work-from-home completely free of charge
Learn more and register here:
https://dh2i.com/webinars/how-to-secure-remote-connections-with-free-and-effective-sdp-software/
About DH2i
DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey™ and DxEnterprise® enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is "always-secure and always-on." To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: info@dh2i.com.
