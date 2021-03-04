BOULDER, Colo. and PORTLAND, Ore., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Force4Good and SheerID partner to launch a website with the mission of eliminating vaccine waste
Force4Good, the first-of-its-kind virtual fundraising platform for eCommerce brands to give back and grow in partnership with SheerID, the leading identity marketing platform for hundreds of leading brands, created COVID-19 Vaccine Notifier - a site for medical professionals to alert (registered) people who are nearby when they have extra COVID-19 doses available so they don't go to waste.
Medical Professionals Can Register To Notify People When "Extra" Doses Are Available
The Extra Vaccine Notifier website is intended for nurses, pharmacists, or healthcare workers to use when faced with having extra COVID-19 doses on site that are likely to go to waste. To sign up licensed medical professionals simply need to complete a digital verification process that confirms their medical eligibility through the SheerID service. Once verified, medical professionals can notify the public when extra vaccines are available.
"This site was launched to be a free service to prevent the waste of extra vaccine doses by connecting verified medical professionals with willing and ready nearby candidates," said Steven Cook, president of Force4Good and CTO for Voltage. "While there are standby lists of thousands of people waiting for healthcare organizations to make policies, we felt an option was missing to immediately connect healthcare professionals with vaccine recipients on an individual level."
How Can I Get Notified About An "Extra" Vaccine?
People can get notified about an extra COVID-19 vaccine by registering on the Vaccine Notifier website. Once registered, extra vaccines are announced from verified healthcare professionals who have completed an authorization screening by SheerID. Nearby users immediately receive a text message notification when a vaccine is available near them based on real-time, location-based technologies. Extra vaccines are distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis and text messages are not a guarantee that the vaccine will be held. Users are welcome to register even if they are already on waiting lists as this service is 100% free for everyone. All user's personal data is anonymous and will not be shared with anyone.
"We are excited to partner with Force4Good to help make vaccine distribution as safe and efficient as possible," said Jake Weatherly, CEO of SheerID. "This free service will enable licensed healthcare professionals to make sure every dose in the fight against COVID-19 is distributed and used for the benefit of our extended community."
Prevent Waste By Connecting Candidates With Extra Vaccine Doses
COVID-19 vaccines don't last long as each vial contains enough vaccines for several doses. However, once thawed and opened, those vaccine doses must be given within a short amount of time (usually 6 hours), or else they must be discarded. Sometimes healthcare professionals are left with "extra" vaccine doses that need to be given quickly but don't have candidates available. In many cases, eligible candidates have had a hard time finding a vaccine appointment and have sought out help or information through social media ch- - annels.
The extra vaccines could come from:
- Appointments That Are Missed - people don't always show up for their appointments. If the vial has already been thawed, this leaves an extra dose.
- Equipment Failures - power outages or broken freezers can result in entire batches of vaccine thawing unexpectedly.
- Incomplete Vials - If a vial contains enough for eight doses and only three have been used during the day, the five remaining are extra.
- Unexpected Weather - bad weather can prevent people from making their appointment and has thrown off transportation schedules resulting in makeshift vaccine stations on the road.
Force4Good and SheerID take your privacy seriously and the medical professionals and user information are not sold, rented, and the documents (if any) are not stored. Please review the privacy policy in more detail on the site.
About Force4Good
Force4Good, a part of Voltage, is a first-of-its-kind virtual fundraising platform for eCommerce brands. Our turnkey SaaS platform taps the power of referral marketing to grow your brand while giving back building trust in your brand faster than any other channel. To learn more please visit our website at https://force4good.com.
About SheerID
SheerID is the leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands verify and connect with communities — such as the military, students, healthcare workers, and more — with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 9,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from over 250 of the world's leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world's biggest brands — including Amazon, Lowe's, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Arnold Venture Group, Centana Growth Partners, CVC Growth Partners, and Voyager Capital.
