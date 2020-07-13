DUBLIN, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Online Payment Methods 2020 & COVID-19's Impact " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Latin America's Digital Payments Boosted During the Coronavirus Outbreak
Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, online purchase transactions have been on the rise in countries including Brazil and Mexico, according to information included in the report. In Chile, online card payments for goods and services more than doubled at the end of March 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. However, as the travel sector and in-store purchases are negatively affected by the pandemic, the global trend is that total payments revenues would decline in 2020, but return to growth in 2021.
Cards Outpace Alternative Means in Latin America's Online Retail
The bank card was the leading E-Commerce payment method in Latin America. It outranked alternative payment means such as cash on delivery, in-store payments and bank transfers in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and other countries covered in the report. Digital payment solutions are also gaining traction. For example, payment transactions processed by Mercado Pago surged by more than +50% in 2019, with more than half of this volume processed outside of the E-Commerce marketplace operated by Mercado Libre.
Key Topics Covered
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
- COVID-19 Impact on Online & Mobile Payment, April 2020
- The Impact of COVID-19 on Payments Revenues, incl. Payments Revenues in 2019, Pre-COVID-19 Forecast, and Payments Revenues Forecast Under The Impact of COVID-19, in USD billion, 2020
- Online & Mobile Payment Platform Revenues, in USD billion, 2019e & 2024f
- Mobile & Online Remote Payment Value, in USD billion, by Selected Regions, 2024f
- Mobile & Online Remote Payment Value, in USD billion, by Digital and Physical Goods, 2024f
- Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Regions, January 2019
- Share of Online Shoppers Who Had Abandoned a Shopping Cart Due to Their Preferred Payment Method Not Being Offered, in %, January 2019
- Share of Mobile Shoppers Who Had Abandoned a Shopping Cart Due to Their Preferred Payment Method Not Being Offered, in %, August 2019
- Online Payment Fraud Losses, in USD million, by Segment, 2023f
- Online Payment Fraud Prevention Software Spending, in USD billion, 2020f & 2024f
- Number of Digital Wallet Users, in billions, 2019e & 2024f
- Breakdown of Digital Wallets by Provider's Main Industry, in %, 2019
- Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in billions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2018 - 2023f
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, by Selected Countries, 2019e
- Value of Mobile Payment Transactions Authenticated via Biometrics, in USD billion, 2019e & 2024f
3. Latin America
3.1. Regional
- The Impact of COVID-19 on Online Payments in Latin America, April 2020
- Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, By Selected Countries, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2019
- Factors Affecting Security Perception During E-Commerce Purchase On A New Website, By Selected Countries, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2019
- Share of Online Shoppers Who Frequently Encounter Two-Factor Authentication, And Preferred Authentication Measures, % of Online Shoppers, July 2019
- Preferred Future Features of Online Payments, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, 2019
- Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Internet Users With a Bank Account, 2018 & 2019
- Types of Mobile Payments Used In-Store, in % of Mobile Payment Users, by Selected Countries, July 2019
- Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in billions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2018 - 2023f
- Selected Mobile Payment Apps Used, incl. Penetration, in % of Devices, and Active Users, in % of All Users, by Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, July 2019
- Mercado Pago's Payment Transaction Value by Transactions On The Mercado Libre Marketplace and Non-Marketplace Payment Value, in USD million, 2015 - 2019
3.2. Brazil
- Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2019
- Breakdown of E-Commerce Orders by Payment Methods, in %, H1 2019
- Breakdown of the Number of Payment Installments Used, in % of E-Commerce Orders, H1 2018 & H1 2019
- Average Attempted Fraud Share, in % of E-Commerce Sales, 2019
- Top 3 Product Categories by Attempted Fraud Share, in % of E-Commerce Sales, 2019
- Share of Adults Who Used Credit Card From a FinTech, in %, 2019
- Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in M-Commerce, in % of Mobile Shoppers, August 2019
- Most Important Features in M-Commerce Apps, incl. Payment-Related, in % of Mobile Shoppers, September 2019
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Owners, August 2019
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Owners, by Age Group, August 2019
- Selected Mobile Payment Apps Used, incl. Penetration, in % of Devices, and Active Users, in % of All Users, July 2019
3.3. Mexico
- Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2019
- Preferred Two-Factor Payment Authentication Options During Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2019
- Number of Authorized Payment Transactions on E-Commerce Websites, in millions, Value, in MXN billion, and Authorization Rate, in % of Transactions and in % of Transaction Value, by Credit Cards and Debit Cards, Q1 2018 - Q3 2019
- Chargeback Rate, in % of Number of Authorized Payment Transactions on E-Commerce Websites and in % of Their Value, by Credit Cards and Debit Cards, Q1 2018 - Q3 2019
- Breakdown of Total Authorized E-Commerce Payment Volume By Debit and Credit Cards, in %, Q1-Q3 2019
- Share of Online Shoppers Preferring to Use Debit Card to Pay for Small Online Purchases, in %, May 2019
- E-Commerce Share of Total Card Payments, in %, Q1-Q3 2019
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2019
- Selected Mobile Payment Apps Used, incl. Penetration, in % of Devices, and Active Users, in % of All Users, July 2019
3.4. Argentina
- Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in %, 2019
- Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2019
- Preferred Two-Factor Payment Authentication Options During Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2019
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2019
- Selected Mobile Payment Apps Used, incl. Penetration, in % of Devices, and Active Users, in % of All Users, July 2019
3.5. Colombia
- Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2019
- Share of Online Shoppers Preferring to Use Debit Card to Pay for Small Online Purchases, in %, May 2019
3.6. Chile
- Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2019
- Year-on-Year Change in Online Card Payment Transactions, in %, H1 2016 - H2 2019
- Year-on-Year Change in Card Payment Transactions, by Online and in-Store, in %, Week 1 - Week 4 of March 2020
- Online Share of Card Payments, in %, Week 1 - Week 4 of March 2019 & 2020
3.7. Peru
- Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2019
- Breakdown of Online Purchases by Payment Methods Used, in %, 2019
- Payment Services Used to Make Purchases Online, in % of Entrepreneurs, 2019
3.8. Dominican Republic
- Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2019
- Domestic E-Commerce Transactions with Payment Cards, incl. Number, in thousands, and Value, in DOP million, by Card Type, 2018 & 2019
- International E-Commerce Transactions with Payment Cards, incl. Number, in thousands, and Value, in DOP million, by Card Type, 2018 & 2019
Companies Mentioned
- Alphabet Inc.
- Cielo
- Mercadolibre Inc.
- Pagseguro Digital Ltd.
- PayPal Holdings Inc.
- Samsung Co. Ltd.
- Walmart Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vw7iyr
