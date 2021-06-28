HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Covington Electric Cooperative (CEC) has selected FiberRise Utility Grade Broadband™ as the architecture and operations model for its broadband subsidiary Buzz Broadband. Utility Grade Broadband™ combines the business model, outside plant architecture, advanced network design, and an integrated operations environment to build a complete, highly reliable and affordable broadband network at a rate much faster than traditional build approaches. Arista and KGPCo are key UGB™ partners dedicated to the success of the overall project.
"We chose FiberRise to help us bring Utility Grade Broadband™ to our membership," said Mark Parker, SVP and COO of CEC. "Our commitment to broadband delivery must meet the same high expectations for reliability and customer service that our electric members have come to expect."
"It's the Community Impact that matters when all is said and done," said Tommy Harmon, CEO of FiberRise. "It's jobs and economic development, education and telehealth that contribute to quality of life. Utility Grade Broadband™ will deliver the broadband service that makes the difference. We are grateful for the opportunity to help CEC fulfill its mission."
KGPCo is a long-time supplier with deep roots in telecommunications. "We recognize the role of the electric cooperatives in broadband delivery, and we made a substantial investment in people, processes and material to support these opportunities," said Chad Locke, VP of Sales for KGPCo. "The nature of these broadband network builds is fast-paced, and usually gets faster as the project progresses. KGPCo's expertise in high-touch customer support and material management allows us to accommodate project adjustments with very little disruption."
Arista Networks is an industry leader in network switching, routing, and management technologies. Validated throughout the world's most mission-critical environments, Arista's Extensible Operating System (EOS) and CloudVision offer a highly differentiated user experience that dramatically simplifies the operation with superior quality and security. "Utility Grade Broadband™ leverages Arista key innovations to dramatically improve the overall confidence and experience for these new broadband network operations," said Ken Kiser, VP of Global Service Provider Sales. "The strength in the relationship between Arista, FiberRise, and KGP is reflected in the dedication to customers such as Covington Electric Cooperative in achieving the utmost success for their members and community."
About Covington Electric Cooperative
CEC is an electric distribution cooperative, built by the communities it serves to deliver reliable and affordable energy. CEC is a community-focused organization, providing jobs and investing in the community through programs like Bright Ideas, Scholarships, Relay for Life, Meredith's Miracles, Community Christmas, Economic Development, Electrical Safety Demonstrations and Youth Tour. CEC covers 2,700 miles of power lines across six counties and is dedicated to serving its membership by maintaining and developing infrastructure and new technologies that improve the quality of life for everyone.
About FiberRise
FiberRise, LLC enables electric utilities to implement and maintain fiber infrastructure with complete business visibility and simplicity in the delivery of broadband services. To date, FiberRise has helped enable nearly 400,000 rural homes and businesses with fiber broadband access at an unprecedented build rate that continues to increase. FiberRise manages fiber projects from inception and construction through operations and maintenance with high-touch service and support. FiberRise focuses on quality of life by helping to make broadband affordable and accessible to all. For more information, please visit us at http://www.fiber-rise.com.
About KGPCo
KGPCo is the premier product distribution and networks service provider to the telecommunications industry. KGPCo is the only company in the industry that offers a complete range of solutions for network management, engineering, implementation and integration services, cloud solutions, and a national advanced supply chain network. With our Solution Innovation Center and ecosystem of the top telecommunications and technology partners, KGPCo helps companies navigate today's challenges and implement tomorrow's innovations.
About Arista
Arista Networks is an industry leader in cognitive cloud networking solutions for service provider and enterprise environments. Arista's award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation analytics, and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system. For more information, visit http://www.arista.com.
