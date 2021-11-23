OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Covisum® announces that the company has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification.
ISO/IEC 27001 is an internationally recognized management system for controlling information security and governance risk. Certification is achieved through an external accredited certification body following extensive audits of practices, policies, and procedures.
"Receiving ISO certification demonstrates that financial advisory firms and large financial institutions alike can count on Covisum to utilize a best-practice framework and ongoing governance to protect client and company information," said Covisum Founder and President, Joe Elsasser, CFP®.
Certification illustrates that Covisum has invested in the people, processes, and technology to protect customer data.
Risk management is a fundamental part of the Covisum software development process. A comprehensive Information Security Management System defines how information should be managed and outlines security controls for all IT systems and software operations to protect privacy.
ABOUT COVISUM
Covisum is an advisor-led financial technology company that developed Social Security Timing®, Tax Clarity®, SmartRisk™, and Income InSight®. The Covisum software suite has helped thousands of financial advisors optimize their clients' retirement income strategies and streamline their financial planning process. For more information, visit covisum.com.
