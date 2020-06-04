PLEASANTON, Calif., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber, a startup focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered cyber insurance for small to mid-sized enterprises (SMBs), today announced its partnership with FICO to add the FICO Cyber Risk Score to Cowbell Cyber's multivariate risk rating factors, Cowbell Factors™. Adding the FICO Cyber Risk Score allows Cowbell Cyber to deliver on its one-of-a-kind offering of continuous risk assessment and underwriting, empowering cyber insurance agents to expedite the delivery of standalone cyber policies tailored to the unique coverage needs of all SMBs.
For insurance providers, cyber risk selection and pricing based on company size and industry alone is not specific enough. Evaluating risks related to the use of internet technologies should be done at a granular level to represent the diversity of usage, network footprint and security maturity. The market-leading FICO Cyber Risk Score powers Cowbell's ability to compile risk indicators for each class of business and deliver risk ratings in real-time and at scale for individual businesses requesting coverage.
"Since day one, FICO has been instrumental in our ability to accelerate our go-to-market execution and produce Cowbell Factors at scale with accuracy for our underwriting efforts," said Rajeev Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Cowbell. "As we rollout our product offering in other states, it is critical we have a stable and clear risk score, along with the supporting risk data to determine the insurability of our clients."
Cowbell Factors captures the complexity, and represents more fairly, how companies of comparable size and in the same class of business face different levels of risk exposure. Paired with FICO's Cyber Risk Score, a category leader in cyber risk quantification, the solution provides the latest in machine learning techniques to provide accurate risk selection and pricing.
"FICO's Cyber Risk Score provides underwriting teams with a clear and accurate measure of the cyber risk of an organization," said Julie May, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at FICO. "We are excited to strategically partner with Cowbell Cyber and its team to deliver a differentiated cyber offering to the SMB marketplace."
About FICO
FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at https://www.fico.com.
About Cowbell Cyber
Cowbell Cyber maps insurable threats and risk exposures using artificial intelligence to determine the probability of threats and impact on coverage types. In its unique approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors™, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue to less than 5 minutes. Cowbell Insurance Agency is currently licensed in 15 U.S. states and provides SMBs with admitted cyber insurance with up to $5 Million in coverage. For more information, please visit https://cowbell.insure/
