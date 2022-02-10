ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cox Business and RapidScale, a Cox Business company, today announced their Top Channel Partners of the Year, honoring partners who excelled in sales performance and demonstrated leadership in the cloud space in 2021. Cox Business and RapidScale's channel leadership teams find that these partner accomplishments were key to driving business and solving IT challenges for customers.
"The year after the pandemic broke out was still a challenging one, but our partners adapted quickly, leveraging cloud technology to help organizations innovate their businesses and solve security challenges created by a newly distributed workforce," said Bob Buchanan, senior director of sales at RapidScale. "We congratulate these award winners for producing exceptional results through our partnership, especially during such a demanding time."
"We are extremely proud of our world-class partners who are such strong advocates for their customers, using their consulting and solution-specific expertise to help tackle the challenges they face today. Congratulations to our 2021 winners," said Duane Barnes, vice president, and general manager of RapidScale.
2021 Top Cloud Growth Distributor – AVANT Communications
We are excited to recognize Avant Communications as our 2021 Top Cloud Distributor. Avant's commitment to transforming their partner community by focusing on solving their customer's challenges through managed services has also accelerated RapidScale's growth in tandem. Avant continues to provide exceptional tools to their partners enabling digital transformation tied back to the specific business objectives of the partner's customer. RapidScale and Avant anticipate tremendous future opportunities to work together in 2022 and beyond.
2021 Top Performing Distributor – Telarus
The Top Performing Distributor award for Telarus recognizes their commitment to performance in cloud and connectivity sales. Combining outstanding results for connectivity with Cox Business and cloud solutions with RapidScale, Telarus contributed most new sales in 2021.
2021 Top Connectivity Distributor – Innovative Business Solutions
In their first full year as a distributor for Cox Business and RapidScale, Innovative Business takes home the award for the most connectivity sales. Innovative's creative and aggressive approach towards cable sales established them as a true industry leader.
2021 Top Performing Cloud Partner – Opex Technologies
The Top Performing Cloud Partner award honors Opex Technologies for closing the largest MRR deal in 2021 with RapidScale. With strong technical backgrounds and executive sales acumen, the sales and engineering leaders at Opex Technologies worked closely with RapidScale to deliver best-in-class cloud technology solutions that met their customer's needs.
2021 Top Cloud Growth Partner– Enterprise Visions
The Top Growth Partner award acknowledges Enterprise Visions for achieving incredible cloud sales growth with RapidScale in 2021. Enterprise Visions has transformed their customer acquisition approach by focusing on cloud and managed service solutions along with their traditional product portfolio offerings. Their vision aligns with RapidScale, understanding that there is more of the technology pie available to traditional partners now more than ever. Enterprise Visions' accomplishments demonstrate their commitment to helping customers maximize their investments in cloud technology.
2021 Top Connectivity Partner – Clear Connect
Clear Connect's excellent sales execution from a variety of diverse lead sources and commitment to excellence in performance marketing truly set them apart from other partners. Clear Connect's performance has continued to increase with Cox Business annually, and the partnership on key initiatives has been instrumental in Cox Business' channel success.
2021 Top Connectivity Growth Partner - Simplify
Connectivity sales for Simplify more than doubled last year due to the strategic partnership with their local agent channel manager. The trusted relationship and sales growth led to them being recognized as Top Connectivity Growth Partner of 2021.
"Congratulations to our 2021 winners who continue to thrive and grow with us," said John Muscarella, executive director for indirect sales at Cox Business. "This is a direct result of our strategic partnerships that we have developed with the top-performing partners and technology service distributors who truly care about their customers. Also, thanks to all the partners that helped the Cox Business Channel Program achieve a record setting year in 2021. We are appreciative of everyone's contribution to our success."
About RapidScale
For IT and business leaders looking to scale, secure, and simplify their IT, RapidScale, a Cox Business Company, is the next-generation managed cloud services provider that aggregates best-in-class cloud technology under a single management portal, enabling IT to accomplish more and providing an exceptional end-user experience. By delivering simple and secure access to company data and applications from anywhere, any time, on any device, RapidScale sets itself apart from other cloud providers by its team of technology experts, award-winning end-user customer support, flexible co-management options, and easy-to-use management portal. For more information on RapidScale, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.
About Cox Business
Cox Communications owns Cox Business and is a facilities-based provider of voice, video, and data solutions for commercial customers. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at http://www.cox.com.
The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides voice, data, and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers, K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.
Media Contact
Nikki Salazar, Cox Business and RapidScale, a Cox Business Company, 9492995263, nikki.salazar@rapidscale.net
SOURCE Cox Business and RapidScale, a Cox Business Company