ATLANTA, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Communications has launched "On-site with Virtual Assist," a tool to enhance customer service while better protecting customers and Cox employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cox partnered with Help Lightning, a leading supplier in remote expertise technology to bring this new service to market. Now, instead of entering a customer's home to troubleshoot, Cox technicians can handle service requests from outside. To access On-site with Virtual Assist support, Cox customers simply request help as they normally would through the Cox website or Connect app. A Cox technician then contacts the customer to get their preferred method of communication – i.e. call, text and/or video chat – and sets up a time to troubleshoot outside of the customer's home.
If a customer prefers video chat, the Cox technician simply sends the customer a text message with a link to connect. The customer only needs a smartphone with a rear-facing camera. Additionally, Cox technicians can use augmented reality (AR) to guide customers through in-home set ups and common issues like tightening the fitting on the back of a cable box.
"On-site Virtual Assist has been a priority of ours for quite some time, but the rapid escalation of COVID-19 accelerated our push to make this available to our customers now," said Len Barlik, executive vice president and chief operating officer. "Knowing we're focused on helping keep our customers and employees safe, our team readied this offering in just 10 days."
The On-site Virtual Assist offering was first available in California – one of the pandemic's hardest hit states – and Sun Valley, Idaho. Now it is available in all Cox markets, for both residential and business customers.
Cox is working on the next phase of its virtual support model, to further enhance remote customer service.
"Our team is focused on safely ensuring customers have the support they need to stay connected with their families, friends and community at this time," said Barlik. "Virtual Assist is one of the many ways we are rapidly adjusting to deliver service in this unprecedented crisis."
For more information on Cox's coronavirus relief efforts, visit cox.com.
