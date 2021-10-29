MORGAN HILL, Calif., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coyote Creek Consulting an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, announces the launch of a new Atlassian consulting subscription service, "Catalyst."
Coyote Creek, a long-time provider of Atlassian consulting, is now adding a subscription model for consulting services. Clients can now select a pre-determined amount of hours per month to have access to a team to provide additional ongoing functional and technical guidance, strategy, and support.
This subscription-based service will provide clients access to consulting services that cover a variety of best practices to optimize their Atlassian infrastructure and provide a proactive approach to managing their Atlassian tools.
With many managed services support models, there is a break-fix mentality, to support the client in only a reactive manner. Catalyst is different. It was created with a proactive focus. Clients are able to gain the most value out of the Atlassian tools in a way that fosters continuous improvement.
The Catalyst subscription starts by building a backlog of remediation and improvement objectives as well as identifying a best-practice-driven maintenance and optimization schedule. The goal of building a backlog is to help the client gain more performance and value from their Atlassian tools. Ultimately, this empowers a Client to focus on achieving their higher-level goals by developing a more strategic relationship with Coyote Creek. In this process, Coyote Creek gains an even better understanding of the Client's unique Atlassian environment.
Some examples of Catalyst services include:
Remediation of Sub-Optimal Configuration
Best Practice Guidance
Proactive Maintenance
Application Monitoring
Defined Support Entitlements
Dedicated Client Success Manager
Expert Guidance and Advice
And Much More...
Visit our website to learn more about our Catalyst Atlassian Consulting Subscription.
Media Contact
Jennifer Geer, Coyote Creek, +1 8124538092, jgeer@coyotecrk.com
SOURCE Coyote Creek