SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SecureDocs, Inc., the company behind SecureDocs Virtual Data Room, ContractWorks Contract Management Software, and ReadySign Electronic Signature Software, today announced that the company has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 audit. SOC 2 engagements are based on the AICPA's Trust Service Criteria. SOC 2 audit reports focus on a Service Organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity, and Privacy, of a system. The audit was conducted by Dansa D'Arata Soucia LLP (http://www.darata.com).
In doing so, SecureDocs, Inc. maintains its adherence to one of the most stringent, industry-accepted auditing standards for service companies and provides additional assurance to its clients, through an independent auditor, that its business process, information technology, and risk management controls are properly designed.
The official audit report provides a thorough review of SecureDocs, Inc.'s internal controls, policies, and processes for its software-as-a-service offerings. It also reviews SecureDocs, Inc.'s processes relating to risk management and subservice (vendor) due diligence, as well as SecureDocs, Inc.'s entire IT infrastructure, software development life cycle, change management, logical security, network security, physical & environmental security, and computer operations.
"We are pleased that our SOC 2 report has shown that we have the appropriate controls in place to mitigate risks related to the services we provide to our customers," said CEO Will Reynolds. "Our clients trust us to protect their sensitive corporate information at all times, and this report serves as another example of how we're doing that."
About SecureDocs, Inc.
SecureDocs, Inc.'s mission is to create simple, smart document management solutions to accelerate business and minimize risk. SecureDocs, Inc. has launched three successful software solutions for businesses around the world, including SecureDocs Virtual Data Room, ContractWorks Contract Management Software, and ReadySign Electronic Signature Software.
SecureDocs, Inc. is located in Santa Barbara, California, and was founded by the team behind well-known software products including GoToMeeting, GoToMyPC, AppFolio, and RightScale. For more information about SecureDocs, Inc., visit https://www.securedocs.com.
About Dansa D'Arata Soucia LLP
Dansa D'Arata Soucia LLP ("DDS") is a full service CPA firm based out of Buffalo, New York. Over the past decade, DDS has built a team of auditors dedicated to understanding the AICPA's Trust Service Criteria and how properly applying best practices to comply with this set of criteria results in a mitigation of risk as it relates to protecting sensitive data. DDS understands that a SOC 2 audit can be initially intimidating. As such, DDS has worked tirelessly on finding ways to streamline the audit process to be as minimally invasive as possible on company resources. This allows the management teams of their clients to stay focused on growing their businesses! To learn more about DDS and their SOC services, please contact Daniel Garigen, CPA at dgarigen@darata.com and visit their website at http://www.darata.com.
Media Contact
Andy Silverman, SecureDocs, Inc., 8056182655, andy.silverman@securedocs.com
SOURCE SecureDocs, Inc.