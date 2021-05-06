SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlassian has announced that Cprime has received Atlassian Partner of the Year 2020 Agile at Scale Solutions for their outstanding contribution and achievements during the calendar year 2020. This includes exceptional efforts in developing new business, thought leadership, and products and services that complement Atlassian.
Cprime was one of 16 solution partner recipients honored as Partner of the Year for our continuous effort throughout the year.
"Atlassian would like to congratulate and thank this year's Partner of the Year award recipients," said Martin Musierowicz, Atlassian's Head of Global Channels. "Solution Partners play an instrumental role in our customers' success and we are excited to be able to highlight some of our top partners who go above and beyond to provide innovative solutions and Atlassian services to our customers."
About Cprime
An Alten Company, Cprime is a global consulting firm helping transforming businesses get in sync. Cprime was awarded the Atlassian Agile Partner of the Year for 2019, and also the partner of choice for Fortune 100 companies looking to achieve value and agility. Cprime helps visionary business leaders compose solutions, execute implementations, and exceed against business goals.
With key partnership recognitions, including Atlassian Platinum, AWS Advanced, and SAFe Gold partner, Cprime industry-leading software and services work in synergy to deliver transformations. Follow Cprime on Twitter and LinkedIn at @CprimeInc.
