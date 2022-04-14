Atlassian announced today that Cprime has received Atlassian Partner of the Year Agile at Scale 2021 for their outstanding contribution and achievements during the calendar year 2021. This includes exceptional efforts in developing new business, thought leadership, and products and services that complement Atlassian.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlassian announced today that Cprime has received Atlassian Partner of the Year Agile at Scale 2021 for their outstanding contribution and achievements during the calendar year 2021. This includes exceptional efforts in developing new business, thought leadership, and products and services that complement Atlassian.
Cprime was one of 26 recipients honored in the annual Atlassian Partner of the Year program for our continuous global partner efforts and exceptional customer work.
"Atlassian would like to congratulate this year's Partner of the Year award recipients," said Ko Mistry, Atlassian's Head of Global Channels. "Our partners go above and beyond for our customers and play an instrumental role in our customers' success. We are excited to spotlight some of our top partners who provide cutting edge solutions and Atlassian services to our customers."
About Cprime
An Alten Company, Cprime is a global consulting firm helping transforming businesses get in sync. We are the only process and technology consulting company that drives transformations and redefines how work gets done through Agile, product, and technology.
As the partner of choice for Fortune 100 companies looking to achieve value and agility, we help visionary business leaders compose solutions, execute implementations, and exceed against business goals. With our key partnership recognitions, including Atlassian Platinum, AWS Advanced, GitLab, and SAFe Gold SPCT partner, our industry-leading software and services work in synergy to deliver transformations.
