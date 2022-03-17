GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As global demand for qualified Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) developers increases, digital commerce agency CQL has announced the introduction of its new SFCC Development Training Program launching in May 2022. The program, titled "Salesforce Commerce Cloud Bootcamp Training," features a curriculum that enhances the skill set of select new CQL developers and provides them with a highly-specialized technical craft in SFCC development. Graduates of CQL's SFCC Bootcamp Training program will not only experience lucrative earnings, but they will also work with some of the biggest brands in eCommerce at CQL.
CQL, whose esteemed SFCC client list includes PetSmart, Wolverine Worldwide, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Paula's Choice, Woodland Direct, Costa Del Mar, Coldwater Creek, Shoe Show, and Lighting New York, has doubled its SFCC business in the last 2 years, and is now investing $250K to create and launch its new training program.
The initial SFCC Bootcamp will target up to six developers who will participate in a rigorous 8-week paid training program with the goal of completing SFCC certification. Additionally, all SFCC Bootcamp graduates will benefit from ongoing coaching and continuing education with CQL team leads.
"This SFCC Bootcamp Training Program marks a huge shift in how CQL is growing our Salesforce Commerce Cloud team. Instead of only battling this tight labor market in the search for developers who understand the uniqueness of the SFCC platform, CQL is aggressively paving a new path for developers by investing in their career growth and allowing them to gain competency in the SFCC eCommerce ecosystem. CQL's SFCC Bootcamp Program not only shows our commitment to helping our team members grow in their knowledge in the eCommerce space, but it also demonstrates our commitment to this platform and strategically positions CQL for future growth," says Mark Lardieri, CEO of CQL.
Since 2018, CQL's experienced SFCC team has completed more than 135,000 hours of eCommerce-related work for clients on the Salesforce Commerce Cloud platform. "CQL takes pride in the expertise of our staff, opportunities for advancement for our team, and continuing education in a truly collaborative culture. We look forward to the positive impact this investment will have on our team, our clients, and our expanding partnership with Salesforce," Lardieri states.
CQL's SFCC Bootcamp Training is now accepting applications. Candidates can be new college graduates to experienced developers, must desire to learn eCommerce, have basic web development experience, enjoy backend programming, and are excited to build integrations.
About CQL Corp
CQL is a digital commerce agency with a 27+ year history of creating commerce experiences and solutions for inspiring brands and people who love them. CQL's unparalleled technical expertise and experience design coupled with industry leading eCommerce platforms, has helped retailers and manufacturers drive record on-line revenue, build new channels, and envision world-changing ideas. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, our clients include PetSmart, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Wolverine Worldwide, James Avery Artisan Jewelry, Escalade Sports, Costa Del Mar and more. For more information, call 616-365-1000 or visit CQLCorp.com.
Media Contact
Betsy Petrovic, CQL, 6163651000, betsy.petrovic@cqlcorp.com
SOURCE CQL