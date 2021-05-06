NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Craig Newmark Philanthropies has donated $1 million to requests from public school teachers across the country on the nonprofit education crowdfunding site DonorsChoose. The gift provided a $25 donation to 40,000 teachers on the site, and was made in honor of Newmark's high school teacher, Anton Schulzki.
"My U.S. history and civics teacher Mr. Schulzki helped shape my political foundation and cultivated my deep respect for teachers and public service," said Craig Newmark, founder of craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies."I'm grateful for the chance to continue his legacy in support of the dedicated teachers on DonorsChoose."
With his donation, Newmark is hoping to inspire a conversation about gratitude for teachers on social media, using the hashtag #RespectForTeachers, which generated over 3,000 posts during last year's Teacher Appreciation Week celebration. The gift also coincides with Public Service Recognition Week honoring the people — including teachers — who serve our nation as federal, state, county, local and tribal government employees, which Newmark has supported through the Partnership for Public Service.
"Teachers have overcome unprecedented challenges this school year, and we're filled with profound gratitude for their creativity and relentlessness in supporting their students," said Charles Best, founder of DonorsChoose. "Craig's continued generosity on DonorsChoose, combined with his advocacy for teachers, has helped connect so many teachers with resources their students need for a great education."
This marks Craig Newmark Philanthropies' third Teacher Appreciation Week gift to DonorsChoose since 2019. In 2018, he gave over $1 million to match donations made to STEM classroom projects, with a special focus on efforts that supported girls' education on these topics. In 2017, he made a $1 million match donation to support the classroom projects of public schools that serve military children. He has also given to schools damaged by Hurricane Harvey and to classrooms in New Jersey.
To support a teacher this Teacher Appreciation Week, visit http://www.donorschoose.org.
About Craig Newmark Philanthropies
Craig Newmark Philanthropies was created by craigslist founder Craig Newmark to support and connect people and drive broad civic engagement. The organization works to advance people and grassroots organizations that are getting stuff done in areas that include trustworthy journalism, voter protection, gender diversity in technology, and veterans and military families. For more information, please visit CraigNewmarkPhilanthropies.org.
About DonorsChoose
DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, more than 4.7 million people and partners have contributed $1 billion to support nearly 2 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit http://www.donorschoose.org.
Media Contact
