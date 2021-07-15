Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Craigslist Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Revenues continue to fall at Craigslist. We explore the reasons behind this drop and review the competition taking the biggest slices out of their once billion-dollar pie.

Inside the report you will find:

  • How revenue at Craigslist has changed each year since 2003
  • Year to year trends by top Craigslist markets
  • A breakdown of 2020 Craigslist revenue by category
  • If Craigslist is losing, who is winning?
  • Plus, bonus report with coverage of Auto1, Oakley Capital and much more!

Key Topics Covered:

  • The Financials: FY20 revenue falls 26% -- 2nd year of drops
  • Recruitment: Job ads have seen a particularly strong decline
  • Traffic: Craigslist.org traffic has stabilized after years of falls
  • Competition: If Craigslist is losing, who's winning?

