CHICAGO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cramer-Krasselt (C-K), an integrated marketing and communications agency, announces it has been recognized by The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) with four Bronze Anvil awards and two Awards of Commendation. The PRSA Bronze Anvil is one of the premiere awards of the public relations industry.
"We are thrilled to be recognized by PRSA for the creativity, passion and dedication we bring to our clients by delivering great work," said Karen Seamen, president and COO of C-K. "These awards represent the cross-departmental collaboration we've implemented and mastered here at C-K, using our extensive analytical, digital, media and data engineering capabilities to optimize every effort and campaign."
The PRSA Bronze Anvil Awards recognize the public relations tactics that best help amplify and contribute to the success of overall programs or campaigns. The PRSA committee reviewed 322 entries and selected the top 37 campaigns as Bronze Anvil winners. C-K was recognized with a Bronze Anvil award for the following campaigns:
- New Digital Platform – Tropicana – Tropicana Vitamin C Meter on Snapchat
- LinkedIn – Cotton Council International – COTTON USA Expert Outlooks
- Best Use of Data/Analytics – T. Marzetti – #DipResponsibly on Game Day
- Best Use of Branded Content (Consumer) – T. Marzetti – #DipResponsibly on Game Day
In addition, C-K received two Awards of Commendation:
- Facebook Engagement – Constellation Brands – Corona Extra: Facebook Messenger Romobot
- Best Use of Social Stories – Tropicana – Tropicana Vitamin C Meter on Snapchat
In 2020, C-K has also received two Shorty Awards for Best Real-Time Media Buy and Best Large Media Buying Strategy.
