NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Crank Farm, LLC is excited to announce the community for cyclists to buy and sell performance bicycles using its social auction platform. Crank Farm's goal is to deliver an engaging, transparent, and trustworthy experience for cyclists that prefer to buy and sell pre-owned performance bikes directly rider to rider.
"There are many amazing pre-owned bikes ready to be enjoyed by new owners, and we want to help make this happen. Bike theft, especially in the high-end market, is becoming more widespread, and online flipping and other scams are having a negative impact on the cycling community," said Chris Caughman, Founder of Crank Farm. "We are building software and processes to help support individual buyers and sellers who use our platform. If we do it right, our community can focus less on the hassles of buying and selling in the community and more on what makes us happy: riding awesome bikes on the roads and trails."
Crank Farm delivers value to sellers through low fees and a competitive auction process to support their effort to recoup as much of their original investment as possible. For buyers, Crank Farm works with outside organizations to vet each bike to confirm that it has not been reported stolen. Additionally, each auction has a social Feed to support Q&A, knowledge sharing and bike talk to bring more transparency to the process. "Software and processes are important, but it's the people within the Crank Farm community that matter most. Together, we can have a positive impact."
Crank Farm has a commission based business model. The buyer pays 1% of the winning bid up to $40, and the seller pays 7.5% of the winning bid up to $500 if the bike sells. There is no cost to list. The auction service is currently limited to buyers and sellers in the US.
About Crank Farm:
Crank Farm is the community for cyclists to buy and sell performance bikes using our social auction platform. We aim to earn community trust and create more stoke about bikes and riding them. Crank Farm is about more than just business and prioritizes giving back to initiatives that benefit the outdoors. Crank Farm is a proud member of 1% for the Planet, and a percentage of our fees from every bike sold is pledged to impact the places we ride.
