LAS VEGAS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crave Interactive, a leading global hospitality technology company, today announces the launch of its next generation T3 range of in-room hotel tablets and docks.
With the high-end tourism industry recovering strongly from the pandemic, in-room tablets are proving key for luxury and resort hotels to provide high-quality guest service and increase sales to their guests.
In 2014 Crave was the first company to design tablets and docks specifically for use in hotels, and the T3 range is Crave's fourth-generation solution. The design and features benefit from Crave's years of experience with tens of thousands of installed tablets at client hotels.
"There is no doubt that the Crave T3 range is the most advanced hotel tablet solution ever brought to market," said Gareth Hughes, Crave founder and CEO. "We've improved and refined many features to enable a rich multi-media guest experience and extended the expected life to over five years with a replaceable battery pack."
The T3 range includes 10 inch and 8 inch models and includes several key benefits:
- Lower cost of ownership: replaceable battery enables a life of 5 years+.
- Shock absorbing case: protects tablet and improves resilience.
- Rich media experience: integrated dock speaker so guests can listen to music, video and make hands-free voice and video calls.
- Exceptional user experience: with a highly specified processor coupled with Crave's software, your guests will love the digital services provided.
"The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital services in hotels, with paper collateral becoming an expensive relic of days gone by," continued Hughes. "Whilst our interactive QR-code AppLess™ solution is proving highly popular, the ultimate guest service is still best provided by an in-room tablet, and we are seeing a marked increase in demand."
The Crave T3 range is available immediately and will be exhibited at the HITEC exhibition in Dallas from 28th to 30th, September 2021, at booth 3907.
About Crave Interactive:
Crave Interactive is a leading developer of digital service solutions for the global hospitality industry. Its cloud-based platform delivers over 800 million guest interactions per year.
Crave has helped millions of hotel guests self-order food and other services from their room via in-room tablets and mobile phones, and are experts in self-ordering and guest communication solutions.
Solutions include AppLess™, with QR-codes and NFC for instant guest service via mobile, and Crave in-room tablets, designed specifically for hotels.
Crave is headquartered in the UK with offices worldwide and is part of the True Corporation plc (Thailand) group of companies.
