DUBLIN, April 2, 2020 The "Crawler Camera - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Crawler Camera market accounted for $128.74 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $470.91 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for municipal, residential applications and sewer inspection systems are the factors driving market growth. However, fast battery drainage of crawler camera system is some of the factors restraining market growth.
Based on end user, municipal segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period due to increasing demand for remote-operated inspection systems. Numerous municipalities are using crawler camera systems to enhance security and control the error percentage during inspections.
By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing capacity of electricity and nuclear power generation. In this region, there are about 130 operational nuclear power reactors, 35 under construction, and plans to build an additional 70-80. This will lead to an increase in the construction of pipelines as pipelines are used extensively in nuclear power plants, with an average reactor comprising more than 7 miles of pipe.
Some of the key players in Global Crawler Camera Market include ULC Robotics, Subsite Electronics, Scanprobe, Riezler Inspection Systems, Rausch Electronics USA, Ratech Electronics, DT Technologies (P) Limited, Mini-Cam, IPEK International, Insight Vision, Envirosight, Eddyfi, Deep Trekker, Cues Inc and Am Industrial Group.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Crawler Camera Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Software
5.3 Services
5.4 Hardware
5.4.1 Crawlers
5.4.2 Control Units
5.4.3 Cameras
5.4.4 Cable Drums
6 Global Crawler Camera Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Tank Void Cavity/Conduit Inspection
6.3 Pipeline Inspection
6.4 Floor Covering
6.5 Drain Inspection
7 Global Crawler Camera Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Residential
7.3 Municipal
7.4 Industrial
7.5 Commercial
8 Global Crawler Camera Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 ULC Robotics
10.2 Subsite Electronics
10.3 Scanprobe
10.4 Riezler Inspection Systems
10.5 Rausch Electronics USA
10.6 Ratech Electronics
10.7 NDT Technologies (P) Limited
10.8 Mini-Cam
10.9 IPEK International
10.10 Insight - Vision
10.11 Envirosight
10.12 Eddyfi
10.13 Deep Trekker
10.14 Cues Inc
10.15 Am Industrial Group
