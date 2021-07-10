RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crayon, a global leader in IT services and innovation, today announced it has won the Saudi Arabia 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
"We are honored to be recognized as the Microsoft Partner of the Year for the Kingdom as it is a strong testimony of our commitment in establishing a solid customer-centric organization in Saudi Arabia," said Feras Bilto, Country Manager for Crayon Saudi Arabia. "Our team strives towards driving impact in our communities and ecosystems. The exceptional circumstances from the pandemic era highlighted how our partnership with Microsoft really made a difference in helping students adopt distant learning and customers in enabling their employees to work remotely."
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Crayon was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Saudi Arabia.
"As part of the Saudi 2030 vision, we are witnessing an incredible and ambitious journey where Technology and Digital Transformation is at the core. Our strong partnership with Microsoft, along with this award, further validates and accelerates Crayon's ambitions in the Kingdom, in making it a regional hub for our Digital Transformation, AI and Cloud services. We are truly excited for what the future holds for Saudi and the positive impact that the Crayon and Microsoft partnership can have on it," said Ziad Rizk, CEO Crayon Middle East & Africa.
"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. "These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers — from cloud-to-edge —and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer."
