SHENZHEN, China, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinese 3D printer brand, Creality 3D, which is well-known for its economic consumer-grade desktop FDM DIY 3D printers Ender-3 series and CR-10 series, is now kicking things up a notch with their latest launch, the CR-6 SE, which is featuring an innovative auto-leveling tech, aiming to provide users the most hassle-free 3D printing experience.
Launched on Kickstarter at 9 P.M. May 6th (GMT +8), the CR-6 SE is available for order from May 6th to June 6th on Kickstarter, for delivery in July 2020. The regular retail price of CR-6 SE is tagged at $429. Super early birds can seize the opportunity to save up to $164 at the flash sale price of $265. Except for the special price per unit, there will also be reduced unit price when purchasing more than 5 pieces. For more detailed information and to order CR-6 SE, please visit:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1001939425/creality-cr-6-se-leveling-free-diy-3d-printer-kit
Special price per piece:
Flash Sale Price at $265
Super Early Bird Price at $299
Early Bird Price at $319
Kickstarter Special Price at $339
Special Pack Price for Multi-pieces:
5 pieces for $1545
10 pieces for $3090
20 pieces for $6180
"Our goal of initiating the crowdfunding campaign for CR-6 SE is to give back our global users who have always been supporting Creality during the last 6 years. Besides, we also want to spread the convenience of 3D printing technology with the most affordable and easiest 3D printing solutions. The crowdfunding campaign enables users to get involved in the process of product development and even production, which will make it possible to build up a long-term relationship between the company and customers. Meanwhile, we also encourage users to actively give us helpful and valuable feedback so that we can improve more in the future," said Mr. Han, the Marketing Manager of Creality.
CR-6 SE is such workhorse 3D printer designed for those who define creativity, enabling the conception to come into creation in physical forms more quickly. Featuring an inventive leveling-free device, CR-6 SE will help solve one of the age-old issues in 3D printing, namely the bed leveling problem, providing a much easier 3D printing solution than ever before for pros, hobbyists, newbies, and anyone else. Other major highlights of the CR-6 SE include modularized nozzle for encouraging ease in nozzle maintenance and tinkering, ergonomic extruder for effortless filament feed-in, Trinamic motion controller for precise motion and silent printing under 30dB. The machine is of modular structure, which comes in 5 different parts only requiring 5 mins to finish assembly. The most trouble-free 3D printing is starting on a hassle-free CR-6 SE right out of the box.
With a mass of <10kg and a dimension of 442x462x540mm, the CR-6 SE provides a print volume of 235x235x250mm. The machine is crafted in fully aluminum body with a wider machine base, sealed dust-resistant profiles, dual linear Z-axis rails, and a timing belt. All these contribute to smooth and stable motion and exact print quality. Capable of achieving print precision up to ±0.01mm, the CR-6 SE can be boosted thanks to flawless smoothness and exacting details on the print surface. To add to the print quality, CR-6 SE has a carborundum glass platform to ensure ultra resolution even on the first layer.
It is really a user-friendly 3D printer that is upgraded with more practical mods. For example, the XY-axis belt tensioner is quite helpful for adjusting the belt strength to ensure stable and powerful motion and prolonging the service life of the belt. The toolbox is making full use of space and bringing all handy tools such as small screws and screwdrivers, TF or SD cards, and other replacement components, within reach. The portable carry handle allows bringing this 9.5KG machine to everywhere users want it to be.
Harnessing the power of 3D printing shouldn't be as expensive and complicated as it has been. CR-6 SE is such a simple and robust 3D printer featuring an intelligent leveling-free system for superior accuracy. Pricing under $300 at its flash sale price, CR-6 SE is really providing easy 3D printing solutions with great affordability.
About Creality
Creality has accumulated more than 5 years of experience in 3D printing industry since its establishment in 2014. The company dedicates to providing customers the most affordable 3D printing solutions in high quality. Creality achieves an annual shipment of 800,000 units, and exports the products to over 100 countries.
For more information, please access to CRAELITY official website: http://www.creality.com