SYDNEY, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creamsource, developers of artisan-quality cinema lighting for more than 15 years, today announced the versatile Vortex4 1'x1' 325W high-powered LED for film production. An extension of the proprietary Vortex lighting platform, the Vortex4 embodies the artist-first approach to UI/UX for maximum creative output for which Creamsource is known. The Vortex4 affords customers a seamless integration with the Vortex8 for easily expanded lighting configurations to bring their artistic visions to life.
"The Vortex lighting system allows us to bring new products to market that help artists easily build out their lighting workflows," says Creamsource CEO Tama Berkeljon. "Each Vortex fixture leverages the same artist-focused UI which eliminates learning curves and downtime associated with rigging and programming multiple lights. All Vortex series lights work in concert with each other naturally thanks to the shared platform - it streamlines the entire lighting experience for users."
Underpinning the entire Vortex platform is Creamsource's industry-leading firmware, CreamOS. With the latest CreamOS 1.2.0 architecture, the Vortex4 comes equipped for creative expression with pre-programmed effects, color gels, multi zone control, and the recently introduced FrameSync technology.
High-Powered, Half Size, All Vortex
Like the Vortex8, Vortex4 features a narrow native beam angle of 20° and CCT range from 2200K to 15000K enabling the extreme versatility that Creamsource fixtures are known for. It can be used as a hard punch light to bounce or push through diffusion, or as a creamy soft light with the Creamsource diffuser or dome. This allows users to bring the fixture closer to the subject without the loss of space.
Built with durability and elegance in mind, the Vortex4 features world-class engineering, combining diverse production methods from precision-machined extrusions and high-strength die casting to leading-edge technopolymer components and aerospace-grade sealing technologies. The result is an IP65-rated water-resistant fixture that can take on weather, messy effects machines, and extreme dust while integrated internal power supplies simplify rigging and cabling.
Berkeljon continues, "We're so fortunate to have an incredibly engaged community of customers. Their feedback from real on-set use cases for the Vortex8 enabled us to further refine and enhance the Vortex4."
For even more versatility, Vortex4 adopts 'Vortex Connect' a connectivity batch including LumenRadio TimoTwo built in, Ethernet with sACN, Bluetooth, 5pin DMX, Wifi, USB type A and Creamsource Accessory port. This makes interaction possible between Vortex4 and various third party instruments and protocols.
"We're not out to redefine anything when we introduce new products, we leave that to the extremely capable and talented hands of our customers. As with all our products, our primary goal is to provide artists with the most versatile and powerful tools with which to bring their artistic visions to life," he concludes.
For more information on the Vortex4 and Vortex lighting series, please visit https://creamsource.com/product/vortex4/
Vortex4 Press Kit
Official Vortex4 press images can be found here.
Pricing and Availability
The Vortex4 will begin shipping in March 2022 for $2799 USD. Pre-ordering for Vortex4 is available immediately for customers to reserve a place in the order queue.
For more information, please visit the completely redesigned Creamsource website: http://www.creamsource.com.
Industry-Unique Five Year Registered Warranty
To demonstrate their commitment to customer satisfaction, Creamsource offers an extended five-year registered warranty on all fixtures including the all-new Vortex4. Customers need only to register their products within six months of purchase and Creamsource will be in touch to approve the extended warranty.
Learn more: https://creamsource.com/5-year-warranty/
About Creamsource
Australia-based Creamsource has been an industry pioneer since 2005 (est. as Outsight), designing and building innovative lighting solutions that power productions worldwide. By partnering with some of the best cinematographers, gaffers and rental companies in the industry, Creamsource leverages expert feedback to provide purpose-built lighting products that address complicated production challenges head-on. Composed of seasoned industry veterans armed with firsthand knowledge of production environments, Creamsource blends an informed approach to design with a performance-oriented ethos to make its lighting solutions visible on film sets large and small.
Creamsource LED luminaires have been applied on major Hollywood feature films including, Lucy in the Sky, Legion Series 3, Captain Marvel, The Mandalorian, Black Panther, Dune, Dumbo, Mulan, Jungle Book, Aquaman, Mortal Engines, American Assassin, Alien Covenant, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Dr Strange and Thor: Ragnarok, and TV dramas including Stranger Things, MacGuyver, Homeland, Zapped, and Magnum PI.
Media Contact
Nick Govoni, Grithaus Agency, +1 (978) 866-7354, nick@grithaus.agency
