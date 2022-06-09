Designed to safely streamline rigging and cabling for Vortex series LEDs, LNX ushers in a new era of efficiency and convenience for Rigging Gaffers
SYDNEY, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creamsource, developers of artisan-quality cinema lighting, today introduced LNX (pronounced Lynx), an entirely new rigging system for its Vortex series LED fixtures. Designed to bring consistency and cohesiveness to a historically disordered aspect of lighting, LNX simplifies rigging and cabling with a series of purpose-built clamps and pins for the Vortex Series. LNX enables Rigging crews to quickly assemble uniform/aligned arrays of Vortex fixtures with minimal gap between units with multiple latches and auto-locking features that ensure the safety of operators and anyone under the rig at all times. Designed to withstand heavy usage, relocation, high levels of vibration and wind loading, the system is a perfect complement to Vortex series fixtures which are known for their durability and flexibility.
"Rigging presents crews with differing, unique challenges every day," says Creamsource CEO Tama Berkeljon. "For all the improvements in hardware and software over the last several decades, Rigging Gaffers have had to take a hodgepodge approach to rigging multiple fixtures, relying on their own ingenuity and creative solutions to get up and running. With LNX, we're streamlining and standardizing that process among all Vortex fixtures so that Rigging Gaffers can rig quickly and safely while focusing on the creative aspects of lighting."
All current Vortex8 owners are eligible to receive a free hardware upgrade to equip their fixtures with the LNX system via an authorized Creamsource service center. Additional information on the Vortex8 upgrade program can be found here.
Pricing & Availability
Shipping timelines and pricing for LNX will be announced at a later date.
Meet LNX at the 2022 Cine Gear Expo!
Attendees to the 2022 LA Cine Gear Expo are invited to come see LNX in action at booth 453. Creamsource product experts will be available to demonstrate the latest Creamsource technologies including LNX, Vortex8, Vortex4, and CreamOS 2.0.
Industry-Unique Five Year Registered Warranty
To demonstrate their commitment to customer satisfaction, Creamsource offers an extended five-year registered warranty on all fixtures. Customers need only to register their products within six months of purchase and Creamsource will be in touch to approve the extended warranty.
Learn more: https://creamsource.com/5-year-warranty/
About Creamsource
Australia-based Creamsource has been an industry pioneer since 2005 (est. as Outsight), designing and building innovative lighting solutions that power productions worldwide. By partnering with some of the best cinematographers, gaffers and rental companies in the industry, Creamsource leverages expert feedback to provide purpose-built lighting products that address complicated production challenges head-on. Composed of seasoned industry veterans armed with firsthand knowledge of production environments, Creamsource blends an informed approach to design with a performance-oriented ethos to make its lighting solutions visible on film sets large and small.
Creamsource LED luminaires have been applied on major Hollywood feature films including, Lucy in the Sky, Legion Series 3, Captain Marvel, The Mandalorian, Black Panther, Dune, Dumbo, Mulan, Jungle Book, Aquaman, Mortal Engines, American Assassin, Alien Covenant, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Dr Strange and Thor: Ragnarok, and TV dramas including Stranger Things, MacGuyver, Homeland, Zapped, and Magnum PI.
