BOSTON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced at its virtual event Creatio Live, the release of major updates to its platform. Creatio version 7.18 features a variety of deep enhancements to its core software: Low-code/no-code platform to make anyone a developer; BPM engine to change processes faster; and unified CRM to align sales, marketing, and service.
This major update is part of a larger product strategy focused on providing a composable approach to application development and significant upgrade of application lifecycle management (ALM) tools. This strategy includes enabling Creatio's customer and partners to create apps using reusable components and empowering citizen developers with powerful ALM capabilities to manage the entire application lifecycle from concept to development and maintenance in a quick and transparent manner.
Creatio's major software update provides an enhanced user experience by further streamlining and simplifying functionality across all Creatio products, a more intuitive UI design experience, and enhanced functionality across CRM tools for sales, marketing, and service. These updates will empower users to innovate and iterate new apps and business processes event faster, as well as harness unified CRM data to make more informed, data-driven decisions about engagement across the entire customer lifecycle.
"Our core value at Creatio is Acceleration. We understand that fast time to market is a competitive advantage for businesses today and our goal is to enable customers to innovate with speed and agility," said Katherine Kostereva, Founder and CEO of Creatio. "To deliver on that promise, we are driven to excel and provide the best products possible through continuous improvement. These latest updates take into account user feedback and are designed to unlock maximum value of the platform and the results it drives for our customers."
The Benefits of Creatio's Key Platform Updates and Enhancements Include:
Low-Code/No-Code Platform: Creatio's updated low-code and developer tools empower users to build apps and processes faster. Completely revamped system design tools provide a more intuitive UI experience. Extended functionality for analytics and reporting enables more detailed calculations. Platform enhancements for external file data storage and other backend functions improve performance. Advanced configuration settings boost efficiency.
BPM Engine: Key enhancements streamline the full cycle of process management and execution throughout all Creatio products. Improvements to Creatio's BPM functionality simplify and speed up integrations setup with low-code/no-code capabilities, simplify file management and reporting in business processes with low-code/no-code tools, and optimize process access management capabilities with improved UI.
Unified CRM: Revamped tools enable companies to better align their sales, marketing, and service. For marketing, customization options for email and campaign management enable more targeted timing and tracking. New social media integrations for Facebook and Instagram open new engagement channels. For sales, enhanced forecasting capabilities and Marketplace solutions help accelerate the sales process. For service, new support for WhatsApp and Telegram, as well as chat improvements enable service reps to respond faster and more accurately.
Creatio also provides numerous vertical solutions, add-ons, templates built on their low-code/no-code platform. This major release features updates specific to the Financial Services vertical including AI-driven next best offer (NBO recommendations) that enable FS companies to build a more personalized approach to customer acquisition. On their Marketplace, Creatio has also released new solutions for different use cases and verticals such as SalesAccel, an advanced mobile app for sales reps, and Keen Solution Sales that helps companies in selling their B2C, B2B, and B2G solutions.
Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company combines an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Creatio is highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts and together with hundreds of partners, operates in 110 countries worldwide. More information can be found at http://www.creatio.com.
