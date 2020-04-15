BOSTON, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced more partners have joined the initiative of helping organizations fight against COVID-19. Since end of March, Creatio has been offering companies that directly aid in efforts against the pandemic a 6-month subscription of Service Creatio, customer center edition for free. The company channel network has joined the campaign to provide their services and marketplace solutions with no charge to healthcare, governmental, volunteer, and other qualifying* organizations.
Together with partners Creatio is set to ensure seamless setup and launch of the system for the organizations directly assisting people and companies with measures against COVID-19. Here is the list of partners and solutions available for free as of now.
More partners are joining weekly so Creatio will be launching updates to this news regularly.
Partner
Offering
Territory
· Pre-implementation consultation services
Australia
· Consultation and standard platform customization
· WordPress landing pages connector for Creatio (regular price $299/year) – now available for free for qualifying organizations
Belgium
· Consultation and pre-implementation consultation services
Middle East and North Africa
· Consultation and platform customization
· Automatic duplicates merge for Creatio (regular price $750/year) – now available for free for qualifying organizations
Belgium Netherlands
· Consultation and standard platform customization
Portugal
· Consultation services
Bulgaria,
Central and Eastern Europe
· Webitel call manager for Creatio (regular price - from $115 per user/year) – now available for free for qualifying organizations
· Any VoIP connector for Creatio (regular price - $60 per user/year) – now available for free for qualifying organizations
Central and Eastern Europe
Beesender
· Beesender Operator for Creatio (regular price - from $300 per user/year) – now available for free for qualifying organizations
· Beesender Bot Master for Creatio (regular price - from $2,400/year) – now available for free for qualifying organizations
Central and Eastern Europe
* Qualifying organizations include hospitals & other healthcare institutions, charitable or voluntary organizations, government agencies directly assisting people and companies with measures against COVID-19, and other organizations on the front line in the fight against pandemic.
About Creatio
Creatio (formerly bpm'online) is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM.
The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com
Media Contact:
Vera Mayuk
617 765 7997
237981@email4pr.com