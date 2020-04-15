BOSTON, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced more partners have joined the initiative of helping organizations fight against COVID-19. Since end of March, Creatio has been offering companies that directly aid in efforts against the pandemic a 6-month subscription of Service Creatio, customer center edition for free. The company channel network has joined the campaign to provide their services and marketplace solutions with no charge to healthcare, governmental, volunteer, and other qualifying* organizations.

Together with partners Creatio is set to ensure seamless setup and launch of the system for the organizations directly assisting people and companies with measures against COVID-19. Here is the list of partners and solutions available for free as of now.

More partners are joining weekly so Creatio will be launching updates to this news regularly.

 

Partner

Offering

Territory

QTECX Solutions

· Pre-implementation consultation services

Australia
New Zealand

FLEXENTRIC

· Consultation and standard platform customization

· WordPress landing pages connector for Creatio (regular price $299/year) – now available for free for qualifying organizations

Belgium
Netherlands

BMB Group

· Consultation and pre-implementation consultation services

Middle East and North Africa

Webrixs BV

· Consultation and platform customization

· Automatic duplicates merge for Creatio (regular price $750/year) – now available for free for qualifying organizations

Belgium Netherlands

imDigital

· Consultation and standard platform customization

Portugal

TBI Info

· Consultation services

Bulgaria,

Central and Eastern Europe

Webitel

· Webitel call manager for Creatio (regular price - from $115 per user/year) – now available for free for qualifying organizations

· Any VoIP connector for Creatio (regular price - $60 per user/year) – now available for free for qualifying organizations

Central and Eastern Europe

Beesender

· Beesender Operator for Creatio (regular price - from $300 per user/year) – now available for free for qualifying organizations

· Beesender Bot Master for Creatio (regular price - from $2,400/year) – now available for free for qualifying organizations

Central and Eastern Europe

 

* Qualifying organizations include hospitals & other healthcare institutions, charitable or voluntary organizations, government agencies directly assisting people and companies with measures against COVID-19, and other organizations on the front line in the fight against pandemic.

About Creatio

Creatio (formerly bpm'online) is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM.

The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

Media Contact:
 Vera Mayuk
617 765 7997
237981@email4pr.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.