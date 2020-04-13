Creatio introduces 5 exclusive solutions on Creatio Marketplace for effective document management

BOSTON, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio (formerly bpm'online), a leading low-code, process automation and CRM company, is happy to share the list of five top solutions on the Creatio Marketplace for better document management. They will automate the process of managing documents from creation to storage to distribution throughout your company, increasing efficiency and reducing the cost and clutter of maintaining paper records.
1. PandaDoc Document Management for Creatio
This tool complements the Creatio platform with powerful features that enable businesses to easily generate, send, and track documents within CRM. The solution automates the entire document workflow and reduces time spent on document creation, negotiation, and completion.
A powerful application that provides all the needed functionality to comprehensively manage the processes of creating, registering, approving, executing and archiving documents. The flexible licensing policy makes it a perfect tool for both companies of any size to process thousands of documents every day.
An advanced add-on that enables users to create structured libraries of internal and external normative documents, allowing to create, coordinate, and publish normative documents, all well as create a library of internal reports.
4. DocFlow Collegial for Creatio
This tool allows users to organize the work of collegial institutions. The add-on provides centralized management of organizational matters by collegial institutions: committees, management boards, project groups, etc. With its help, you will be able to easily arrange meetings, manage protocols and exercise control over the execution of decisions made.
The add-on allows users to perform the most frequent file operations in the Creatio system. This solution will be especially useful for those who work with files a lot in Creatio. For example, working with document scans, galleries of product images, and other files that need to be uploaded, structured and viewed in the system.
Check out even more useful applications that are available on the Creatio Marketplace.
About Creatio
Creatio (formerly bpm'online) is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM.
The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com
Media Contact:
Vera Mayuk
617.765.7997
237797@email4pr.com