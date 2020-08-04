BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio (formerly bpm'online), a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced it has been named a Leader in the July 2020 Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation(1). It is the fifth consecutive year the company has been included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation, and the second time it has been identified as a Leader.
The report evaluates 15 vendors for their sales force automation (SFA) systems. Creatio believes its position as a Leader in the July 2020 Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation validates its robust low-code capabilities for sales force automation and ability to fulfil the demands of midsize and large enterprises.
The evaluated product, Sales Creatio, is a low-code software for sales automation that helps organizations from various industries around the world accelerate the complete sales cycle — from lead to repeat sales. Creatio's low-code platform, which is a backbone of its whole product line, allows users with no technical skills to swiftly design, execute and optimize sales processes.
"It's the second year Creatio has been recognized as a Leader by Gartner for our sales force automation offering. We are very delighted to maintain this position and are committed to constantly improving our low-code platform for process management and CRM to meet the needs of customers from across various business verticals," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner at Creatio. "We are proud that our technologies empower organizations to build a low-code business capable of adapting and changing quickly."
(1) Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for the Sales Force Automation," July 28, 2020, Theodore (Tad) Travis, Adnan Zijadic, Ilona Hansen, Melissa Hilbert. (Prior to 2020, Creatio was recognized as bpm'online within the report)
Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
*Prior to 2020, Creatio was recognized within the report as "bpm'online."
