BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code/no-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced it has been named a Leader in the August 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation(1). It is the sixth consecutive year that the company has been included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation, and the third time it has been identified as a Leader.
The report evaluates 16 vendors for their sales force automation (SFA) systems. Creatio believes its position as a Leader in the August 2021 Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation validates its advanced no-code capabilities for sales force automation and ability to fulfil the demands of midsize and large enterprises in both short and long sales cycles for B2C and B2B segments.
In their market overview, Gartner emphasizes that "SFA tools are increasingly moving from systems of record toward systems of engagement and insights, respectively for fostering more seamless interactions and increasing effectiveness via analytics." According to the Gartner report, "The top market trend is the expansion of AI and virtual selling capabilities in SFA, whereby remote selling using collaboration tools and unified communications is becoming an essential part of the sales technology stack."
The evaluated product, Sales Creatio, is the no-code-powered solution for sales automation that helps organizations accelerate sales processes of any complexity — from lead to repeat sales. Creatio's intelligent offering empowers sales organizations to easily customize and extend their out-of-the-box SFA functionality while also allowing them to use no-code capabilities to create new, custom applications and automate workflows. Creatio offers capabilities for end-to-end sales cycle management to drive customer acquisition, development, and retention for sales processes of any type: digital sales, B2B sales, B2C sales, field sales, and channel sales. The product provides extensive Artificial Intelligence tools to help organizations build ML-based forecasts, leverage next-best-offer recommendations, create custom lead scoring models without a line of code. Sales Creatio can be used as standalone product or as part of the unified bundle to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations on one AI-powered no-code platform.
"It's the third year in a row that Creatio has been recognized as a Leader by Gartner for our sales force automation offering. We are inspired to see that the versatility and agility of our platform allows sales teams from various industries globally close deals easier and faster thanks to enabling accelerated workflow automation with no-code tools and composable approach to sales application development," said Katherine Kostereva, Founder and CEO of Creatio.
(1) Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for the Sales Force Automation," August 4, 2021, Adnan Zijadic, Ilona Hansen, Melissa Hilbert, Steve Rietberg. (Prior to 2020, Creatio was recognized as bpm'online within the report)Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved
*Prior to 2020, Creatio was recognized within the report as "bpm'online."
About Creatio
Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company combines an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Creatio is highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts and together with hundreds of partners, operates in 110 countries worldwide. More information can be found at http://www.creatio.com.
