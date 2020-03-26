BOSTON, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, is announcing a new initiative aimed at helping businesses fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare, charity, volunteering, governmental and similar organizations that are communicating and working to stop the spread and/or mitigate the consequences of the infection can use Service Creatio, customer center edition at no cost for six months.
The virus outbreak requires companies to react quickly and process rapidly-changing data, keep track of mounting requests, and automate processes to handle increased workloads without errors. Service Creatio, customer center edition offers a single point of contact with integrated tools for omnichannel service, including email requests, call processing and comprehensive analytics. The product also offers functionality for business process management, knowledge management, case management, and more. These features will help organizations on the front line in the fight against COVID-19 react to requests quickly and in accordance with their rules and guidelines.
Starting from March 24, 2020 through October 1, 2020, qualifying organizations* can request access to Service Creatio, Customer Center edition at creatio.com/covid-19. The Creatio team will get in touch and help deploy the software.
"In this challenging period, it's easy to underestimate organizations' reliance on technology. We've worked with thousands of companies all over the world to help automate processes and accelerate operations. Now, we feel that we are obliged to help those on the front line in the fight against COVID-19 to be laser-focused on saving lives and let Creatio handle their routine tasks," says Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner at Creatio.
Organizations can learn more details and request a free product access at creatio.com/covid-19
* Qualifying organizations include hospitals & other healthcare institutions, charitable or voluntary organizations, government agencies directly assisting people and companies with measures against COVID-19, and other organizations on the front line in the fight against pandemic.
