BOSTON, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global business software company leading in the space of low-code, process automation and CRM is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Industrie Reply. Reply is a global system integrator focused at optimizing and integrating processes, applications and devices to support organizations in defining and developing business models. The companies are looking forward to this collaboration and expect to significantly enhance their offering and help more businesses around the world in automating the work of their sales, marketing, service, and operations teams.
"This new partnership allows Industrie Reply to help customers Accelerate their ideas for transformation of processes, from thought formulation to implementation. The flexible Low Code/No Code platform that Creatio offers, allows us to configure solutions, versus what use to be significant customization in a traditional CRM model. The Creatio Platform, along with Industrie Reply's knowledge of Supply Chain Execution, Customer Experience and Business Process Management, makes this partnership a no-brainer. It brings the global scalability of a large System Integrator, along with the high customer engagement we offer here in the United States and abroad. We look forward to a long and successful partnership," said Jason Miller, Head of Industrie Reply US.
"We have been extensively growing our channel network in the recent years and are very enthusiastic about this new partnership. Creatio firmly believes that in collaboration with Reply we will accomplish shared goals of accelerating business transformations and providing companies technology to improve efficiency and grow faster," said Alex Donchuk, Global Channel Director at Creatio. "Our joined efforts supported by extensive expertise and knowledge will surely bring fruitful results to both, our customers and our companies."
A video announcement of the partnership can be found here.
About Industrie Reply
Industrie Reply is the Reply Group company focused on delivering innovative technology-based solutions to address our Customers' most complex Supply and Value Chain needs. Industrie Reply specializes in three major areas including Supply Chain Execution (SCE), Customer Experience (Cx), and delivering Industry Specific applications. Industrie Reply's commitment and expertise, in helping customers drive efficiency and transform their Business and Supply Chain processes, are highly rated in the market.
About Creatio
Creatio (formerly bpm'online) is a leading low-code, process automation and CRM company. It has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Creatio's intelligent platform accelerates sales, marketing, service and operations for thousands of customers and hundreds of partners worldwide. The mission of Creatio is to help companies ACCELERATE!
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com
Media Contact:
Vera Mayuk
617-765-7997
235564@email4pr.com