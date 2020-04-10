BOSTON, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, is announcing the launch of its live debate event series called Creatio Arena. The company will invite influential business, digital and technology leaders to share their thoughts on today's hot button issues. A battle of opinions will unfold live, engaging attendees to chime in and support speakers. The first event in the series is scheduled for April 16 at 10 am EST. Two speakers will discuss opposing strategies that are to help businesses strengthen their position today: investing in innovations versus preserving resources until things get back to normal.

In the Creatio Arena, everyone will be a participant. The audience can vote to support arguments, comment their own assumptions, connect with like-minded leaders, and see how opinions change as the discussion unrolls. On April 16th, speakers will be debating to find out the most appropriate strategy to help organizations survive the oncoming economic recession. Everyone is welcomed to join! You can register and reserve a spot on the organizer's website.

Topic for the first Creatio Arena: What's the right thing to do today: invest in innovations or preserve resources until things get back to normal?

Speakers
Avi Cohen, CFO of Cabinets to Go, LLC And Managing Director of F9 Investments, LLC
Thomas Stewart, Partner & Director of Operations at Solutions Metrix

Event moderators:
Chris Parry, Rear Admiral, CBE PhD Churchill College, Cambridge
Alex Petrunenko, Product Evangelist at Creatio

Where: Register today and join the debate online on April 16th, 10 am EST | 4 pm CET | 3 pm UK

About Creatio

Creatio (formerly bpm'online) is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM.

The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

Media Contact:
Vera Mayuk
617.765.7997
237744@email4pr.com

