BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code/low-code platform for process management and CRM, recently published No-code/Low-code Buyer's Guide—a comprehensive playbook on choosing a no-code platform provider that perfectly matches the needs of businesses in a wide range of industries. It features a thorough no-code evaluation framework and checklist of core features, requirements, use cases, and strategies, and is aimed at helping IT, digital and business leaders find the ultimate software provider that will drive business growth.  

The guide covers the full decision-making journey: from defining the initial goals and requirements to understanding the implementation model. It also features expert tips and real-life cases of successful no-code/low-code implementation from business and tech leaders from around the world.  

A quick overview of the content is available below. 

  • What are low-code and no-code? 
  • IT-driven reasons for opting for no-code or low-code platform 
  • Requirements that you should focus on 
  • Determining the type of product ownership 
  • Understanding the implementation models 
  • Evaluating industry expertise 
  • Case study 
  • Low-code/no-code evaluation checklist 

No-code/Low-code Buyer's Guide is available for free download now. Check it out to navigate the no-code platform market with ease and choose the solution that will enable the business growth.   

Creatio helps organizations create no-code companies by providing a platform that allows for automating business ideas in minutes. The company combines an intuitive no-code/low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises.  

To further accelerate operations, Creatio offers a composable approach to app development and workflow automation. Creatio's out-of-the-box functionality eliminates the need to build core modules for apps from scratch. Its pre-configured modules have common core functions that can be reused to develop different solutions more quickly. This way, users can repurpose prebuilt or newly-developed modules, plug-ins, and entire applications to rapidly create solutions. 

About Creatio  

Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company combines an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Creatio is highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts and together with hundreds of partners, operates in 110 countries worldwide. More information can be found at www.creatio.com

Contact:

Vera Mayuk

617 765 7997

316195@email4pr.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creatio-publishes-a-comprehensive-guide-for-no-code-buyers-301357043.html

SOURCE Creatio

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.