BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code/low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced it has been recognized in the September 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (1).
The report evaluates 12 LCAP vendors, out of the hundreds that market their products as LCAPs, based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. According to Gartner®, "Organizations are increasingly adopting LCAPs to enable fusion team development with IT and business to quickly deliver new solutions and modernize business capabilities." In their research they predict that "By 2025, 70% of new applications developed by enterprises will use low-code or no-code technologies, up from less than 25% in 2020."
Creatio believes this recognition is thanks to enterprise-ready flexible low-code capabilities that empower businesses from various industries to automate workflows faster than ever. With Creatio's powerful low-code/no-code tools both business and IT teams can automate operational and CRM workflows of any complexity and gain the freedom to own their automation.
"Low-code and no-code application development has become a real game-changer for many organizations worldwide. We are happy to see that the market matures, and we are inspired by how our customers leverage Creatio low-code platform to automate enterprise-grade workflows across thousands of use cases without touching the code," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Founder of Creatio. "It's an honor for us to be recognized by Gartner in their 2021 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low Code Application Platforms," she added.
(1) Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms, Jason Wong, Kimihiko Iijima, Adrian Leow, Akash Jain, Paul Vincent, 20 September 2021. GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission
Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global software company providing a leading no-code/low-code platform for process management and CRM.
The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.
For more information, please visit http://www.creatio.com
