BOSTON, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, is pleased to announce it received 5-star rating in the 2020 Cloud Partner Program Guide by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. The definitive listing recognizes the most rewarding partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel.
The 5-Star rating is awarded to an elite group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best in their partner programs. The Channel Company's research team analyzed each vendor's partner program to determine the 2020 5-Star ratings. Each was scored based on several factors, including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.
Being a channel-driven business, Creatio is fully committed to partners' success by enabling sustainable revenues and delivering the value of a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company world-class partner program offers numerous benefits for partners to help them accelerate business growth and win new markets.
"With the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers need partners that can keep pace and support their growing business," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide features insight into the strengths and benefits of each company's program to identify those that truly support and drive positive change within the IT channel."
"It is a pleasure for us to receive the CRN 5-Star Partner Program Award for the fourth year in a row. We never stop improving and are constantly collecting our partner's feedback to enhance Creatio's partner program. This recognition is a valuable acknowledgement for our partner-driven company and allows us to align with partners in order to accelerate the businesses of our clients in 110 counties," commented Alex Donchuk, Global Channel Director at Creatio.
The 2020 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.
About Creatio
Creatio (formerly bpm'online) is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM.
The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
