BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creation Technologies, an end-to-end, scalable Global Electronic Manufacturing Services provider, announced today that it has acquired Computrol, Inc. The combination expands Creation's network of manufacturing facilities and design centers operating across the USA, Canada, Mexico, and China.
"The addition of the Computrol team will significantly enhance our ability to serve customers. Computrol shares our values of providing exceptional customer service and outstanding quality," said Stephen P. DeFalco, Chairman and CEO of Creation Technologies.
The acquisition expands Creation's capabilities in the medium volume/high reliability segment servicing Aerospace & Defense, Medical, and Tech Industrial customers. It adds locations in Meridian, Idaho and Westminster, Colorado offering seven highly automated state-of-the-art SMT lines and over 100,000 square feet of production space.
As a result of the acquisition, Creation will establish a New Product Realization Center by moving its Design Services team from their Golden, CO location to Computrol's Westminster, CO site. The Center will feature Creation's Launch with Excellence to Advanced Production (LEAP), a stage gate NPI process that improves the ability to rapidly launch new designs.
About Creation Technologies
Creation Technologies (http://www.creationtech.com) provides total electronics product lifecycle solutions including turnkey design, rapid prototyping, manufacturing and fulfillment to its customers around the world. Since 1991, Creation has been focused on making it easy for OEMs to 'say yes' to their customers. The company of over 3,500 people operates 12 manufacturing locations, two design centers and a rapid prototyping center in the USA, Canada, Mexico and China. Its OEM customers are in the Aerospace & Defense, Medical, and Tech Industrial markets.
