BOSTON, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Service Excellence Awards (SEAs) are judged entirely on third-party, customer feedback across five categories. Creation Technologies received the highest score in Technology, Responsiveness, Dependability, Value, and Quality.
"Customer recognition of the excellent service they receive from the Creation team is our highest honor, and creating true customer partnerships where we can have a lasting impact on their success is our top priority." said Creation Technologies Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen P. DeFalco. "We are honored to celebrate 7 years of consecutive SEA awards."
The Service Excellence Awards are sponsored by leading industry analyst, Circuits Assembly, and are open to EMS providers and electronics assembly equipment, materials and software suppliers worldwide. The EMS companies with the highest scores in each of five individual service categories also received awards.
Creation Technologies congratulates all category winners for their achievements.
