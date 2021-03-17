SAN RAMON, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Creative Digital Agency is No. 51 on its 2021 Inc. 5000 Series: California list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the California economy.
"Creative Digital Agency is honored to be ranked in this prestigious list for 2021," says Jin Kim, Founder and CEO of Creative Digital Agency. "We owe our success to our audience-first approach, creating real business impact for clients by building our creative and tactical decisions on a strategic foundation backed by authentic understanding of our audience."
Creative Digital Agency is full-service created to help brands cross the ever-widening cultural gap between generations, lifestyles, and behaviors. Since launching in 2017, CDA has seen exponential revenue growth every year, working as a one-stop-shop for clients like Merck Pharmaceuticals, Airbnb, and the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board.
"This list proves the power of companies in California no matter the industry," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."
The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in California. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 535 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 40,000 people and added nearly $7 billion to the California economy. Companies based in the largest metro areas—Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and San Diego—brought in the highest revenue overall.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: California, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/california.
