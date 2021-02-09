SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creative Group, Inc., a full-service live and virtual/hybrid meeting, incentive and recognition company, was recognized by Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) with a Crystal Award for Most Creative Solution Deployed at a Time of Crisis at the Crystal Awards Recognition Ceremony held during the 2021 SITE Hybrid Global Conference.
This new category was introduced for the 2020 edition to recognize incentive travel professionals and their organizations who display uncommon levels of innovation, creativity and ingenuity in identifying solutions for the continuation, deployment and implementation of incentive travel awards at a time of crisis.
In early March 2020, Creative Group's client decided to cancel their group travel experience to Australia because of COVID-19, but still wanted to recognize winners in a timely manner with an equally valuable reward. In just over 3 weeks, they were able to outline a new solution, achieve client buy-in and communicate it out to all participants.
By early April, the alternative solution was launched - an individual rewards platform that delivered high-end, curated travel experiences, giving winners a wide array of travel packages AND the option to redeem them for up to 36 months. This extended timeline was important, as some people were reticent about travel in the short-term. The client and the qualifiers were thrilled with the creative thinking involved in bringing this alternative solution to life in such a short time.
"2020 was the 40th anniversary of the Crystal Awards. The winners prove the extraordinary value of a well-planned and executed incentive travel program. We salute them all," said Aoife Delaney, CIS, CITP, Director of Marketing & Sales at the DMC Network and President, SITE.
About Creative Group
Creative Group is a full-service live and virtual/hybrid meeting, incentive and recognition company that delivers business results by inspiring people to thrive. An industry leader, Creative Group has been honored with Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) awards and the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S.
Creative Group was founded in 1970, and has served clients in financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, technology, automotive and hospitality. Employing over 160 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and maintains offices in Detroit, San Francisco, Appleton, Wisconsin and Toronto, Canada. For more information about Creative Group, visit http://www.creativegroupinc.com
About the SITE Crystal Awards Recognition Program:
Considered the highest honor in the incentive travel industry, the SITE Crystal Awards recognize creative, practical and truly memorable incentive programs that not only keep employees engaged, but also drive business results and improve the bottom line.
About Incentive Travel & SITE:
Incentive travel, the "I" in MICE, is the fastest growing sector of the Business Events industry with the highest per capita spend and the widest supply chain.
Accounting for about 7% of all Business Events activities, the Events Industry Council's Global Economic Impact study (2018) estimates the incentive travel industry to be worth around $75 billion globally.
Founded in 1973, we are a professional association of 2,500 members located in 90 countries, working in corporations, agencies, airlines, cruise companies and across the entire destination supply chain.
We bring value to our members at both global and local chapter level by networking, online resources, education, certification and advocacy.
